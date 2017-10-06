Speed51.com powered by JEGS is making history this weekend and it’s the race fans who will reap the benefits. Speed51.com will have live pay-per-view video streams from Winchester Speedway (IN), Afton Motorsports Park (NY) and LaCrosse Fairgrounds Speedway (WI) throughout the weekend. It is the first time in the history of Speed51.com that we will have three pay-per-view events taking place in one weekend.

Our big weekend kicks off tonight with two different live streams. Speed51.com will be live from the first night of Winchester 400 weekend for the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Pro Late Models and more. We will also be live from the second night of Oktoberfest weekend at LaCrosse Fairgrounds Speedway in Wisconsin for the Dick Trickle 99 and more.

Saturday is one of the biggest days in Speed51.com’s history as we will have three different live stream events in one day.

Speed51.com will be live from Afton Motorsports Park in Upstate New York as the Short Track Super Series Modifieds go for the win in the American Racer Cup SuperNationals 10 during Super DIRT Week. Race fans can purchase their live video ticket for Saturday’s event at Afton by clicking here.

The second day of Winchester 400 weekend will kick off with qualifying for the Winchester 400 and will also include the Modifieds Run for the Gun 50 and the CRA Street Stocks season finale.

Saturday at Oktoberfest will feature the 68-lap season finale for the Big 8 Late Model Series, as well as six other events, including qualifying heat races for the ARCA Midwest Tour Oktoberfest 200 which will take place on Sunday.

Sunday is the weekend finale at La Crosse and Winchester and Speed51.com will be live from both tracks once again.

The ARCA Midwest Tour will officially crown Ty Majeski the champion for the fourth year in a row at the end of Sunday’s 200-lap feature. But Majeski will have plenty of competition for the Oktoberfest 200 victory.

The ARCA/CRA Super Series will crown their champion at the end of the Winchester 400. The 400 is the deciding race of the inaugural Champion Racing Association Chase for the Championship.

Race fans can purchase their live video tickets for any of our three pay-per-view events throughout this weekend by clicking here.

-By Speed51 Staff

-Mary Schill Photo

