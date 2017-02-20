Three Bystanders Injured During Sprint Car Crash at Volusia Speedway

(Story updated at 12:25 a.m. ET, Monday, February 20)

A Sprint Car crash at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida sent three participants in the pit area to the hospital Sunday night.

During the second feature of the day for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series, Dale Blaney’s car flipped into the pit area off of turn two. Two of the participants injured were transported as “trauma alerts,” according to the Twitter account for the Volusia County Sheriff’s department. The DIRTcar Nationals Twitter account has reported that the three injured were taken to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, FL.

Early Monday morning, DIRTcar released an updated statement identifying one of the people injured as Gary Streek from the United Kingdom. The statement indicated that Mr. Streek is stable and visiting with family and friends.

The incident occurred on lap two of the race. According to the statement from the DIRTcar Nationals, a car went through the fence in turn two. Witnesses have told Speed51.com that the car involved was that of Dale Blaney’s.

The incident occurred during the second of two feature races for the World of Outlaws on Sunday at Volusia Speedway Park. Racing continued after a red flag that lasted nearly an hour. Donny Schatz won the race.

In a statement, DIRTcar officials indicated that they responded appropriately and according to their safety protocols and had emergency personnel at the scene immediately.

-By Speed51 Staff. Photo Credit: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« Hoffman Nets a Gator Hat Trick at DIRTcar Nationals Schatz Wins Battle With Kenemah to Secure Second Gator »