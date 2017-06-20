The Stars Come Out for The Big Show 9

Sussex, NJ – Already there’s a buzz in the air as top Northeast dirt track Modified teams anticipate competing in the Tuesday, June 27 The Big Show 9 Super DIRTcar Modified Series 100 at Malta, New York’s Albany-Saratoga Speedway. “We’ve got a great group of teams committed to running most of the Series races and when you add in the top weekly competitors from Albany-Saratoga plus several other drivers who have told to me that they’re looking forward to the race, I expect we’ll have the largest field of the summer,” says event organizer Brett Hearn.

“Each year The Big Show gets harder and harder to win. Believe me, the competition this year is tougher than ever,” added Hearn. “

Group time trials and qualifying heat races will set the field for the 100-lap feature race paying the winner $10,000. The companion support division will be The Big Crate Show presented by Fox Racing Shocks for Sportsman cars. They’ll use timed hot laps to set the fields for a pair of 20-lap races, each with its own purse paying the each winner $1,000, with a $250 bonus if winning cars are equipped with Fox Shocks.

Among the top Super DIRTcar Modified drivers expected include Matt Sheppard, Brett Hearn, Billy Decker, Jimmy Phelps, Larry Wight, Stewart Friesen, Max McLaughlin, Tim Fuller, Keith Flach, and Pat Ward. Challenging them will be Albany-Saratoga Speedway weekly competitors including Marc Johnson, Peter Britten, Ronnie Johnson, Mat DeLorenzo, Neal Stratton, and Ken Tremont Jr. Tim McCreadie will lead the outside invaders looking to upset both the Series and Albany-Saratoga drivers.

Presented by Recovery Sports Grills, VP Racing Fuels, Fox Shocks, Halmar International, Cedar Peaks Enterprises, and JMMB, The Big Show 9 is bound to be an exciting evening of dirt track racing at its very best.

General admission for The Big Show 9 is $25. Top row reserved seating in the stands is $35 and VIP seating, including refreshments, $75 and $90. Reserved seats may be purchased by going to www.thebigshow9.com. Pit admission with DIRTcar or Albany-Saratoga membership is $30; non-members $35. Pits pen at 3:00 pm. Fans may enter at 4:00 pm. Racing begins at 6:00 pm with warm-ups.

Brett Hearn is a champion professional race car driver with 897 race wins and 90 track and series championships to his credit. Driven Marketing is Hearn’s team that promotes special motorsports events.

Hearn may be contacted during business hours at 973-702-0819, or go to www.bretthearn.com or www.thebigshow9.com for additional information.

The Big Show 9 Press Release. Photo Credit: Speed51.com photo

