LM ACT Thompson 17 Eddie MacDonald Victory Lane 2017

‘The Outlaw’ Ends Season the Way It Began at Thompson

October 15, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Northeast, Top Stories

The 2017 American-Canadian Tour (ACT) season came to a close at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (CT) on Saturday night as Eddie MacDonald won the World Series 75 and Scott Payea earned his first career championship.

 

With his win, “The Outlaw” bookended his season with victories at Thompson by also winning the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) race at the season-opening Icebreaker.

 

MacDonald’s victory at the Northeastern Connecticut track was his ninth ACT victory and second in four starts this season. Until Saturday’s event, he had never won a Late Model race at Thompson.

 

300x250 51 Network 2017(2)“Always wanted to be able to get the Late Model win here,” MacDonald said. “We got the Super Late Model win earlier this year, but it seems we always have something go wrong when I lead in a Late Model. It’s great to be able to get a win here.”

 

ACT Invitational winner Woody Pitkat finished second while Jean-Francois-Dery, championship runner-up Dillon Moltz and Payea rounded out the top-five, respectively.

 

William Wall finished sixth and was the among the toughest drivers to pass, according to MacDonald. The two battled side-by-side for the lead on restarts throughout the race.

 

MacDonald restarted on the bottom multiple times with Wall to his outside. It would take a few laps before either driver could pull out in front of the other.

 

“The restarts were tough, especially restarting on the bottom,” MacDonald explained. “We really wanted that long green flag run because my car seemed like it was a lot better on the long runs than the short runs.

 

“It was definitely tough a few times going into [turn] one and the #4 car (Wall) definitely made it challenging for a few laps.”

 

After his frustration of trying to win at Thompson and the duel with Wall, MacDonald said the victory was “definitely a good way to end the season.”

 

The champion Payea posted top-five finishes in all but one race this season. He earned a top-10 in all nine events and notched five victories.

 

The Vermont native has been a runner-up in the standings four times, including last season when he finished 10 points behind Nick Sweet. This year, he had a career-best average finish of 2.89, which proved to be enough to clinch the series title.

 

Race fans can find full on-demand coverage of Saturday’s ACT finale at Thompson by visiting Speed51.com’s Trackside Now.

 

-By John Haverlin, Speed51.com Northeast Correspondent

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

 

The Finish: 

 

  1. 17MA Eddie MacDonald
  2. 07MA Woody Pitkat
  3. 21QC Jean-Francois Dery
  4. 5CT Dillon Moltz
  5. 37VT Scott Payea
  6. 4MA William Wall
  7. 98RI Ray Parent
  8. 3CT Glenn Boss
  9. 5MA Tom Carey III
  10. 28ME Rowland Robinson, Jr.
  11. 11NY Josh Masterson
  12. 58VT Jimmy Hebert
  13. 66VT Jason Corliss
  14. 30NH Rich Dubeau
  15. 17CT Matthew Lowinski-Loh
  16. 93CT Ray Christian III
  17. 22 RI Mark Jenison
  18. 55MA John Warner
  19. 64MA CJ McLaughlin
  20. 82MA Mark Hudson
  21. 31CT Ryan Morgan
  22. 17RI Vincent Arrengado, Jr.
  23. 72MA Ryan Kuhn
  24. 77MA Jimmy Linardy
  25. 13CT Jared Materas
  26. 50RI Michael Benevides
  27. 64NH James Capps III
  28. 78CT Walter Sutcliffe, Jr.
