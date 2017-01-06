“The 51’s” – Vote for Short Track Racing’s Best of 2016

Don’t close the books on the 2016 short track racing season just yet. It’s time to honor the best that the season had to offer with this year’s edition of “The 51’s” presented by JEGS on Speed51.com.

The 51’s is an annual tradition for short track racing fans that coincides with the film industry’s Academy Awards held at the end of February. Likewise, the format is similar with movie themes corresponding to the different categories of the 51 voting.

Throughout the voting period, short track fans will be able to make their way to Speed51.com and vote on awards such as: Driver of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Short Track Bad Boy, Best Track and Best Food. In total, there are 20 different awards that will be presented.

Once again, the very popular “Best Finish” category returns with videos of each finish to help fans make their choice.

We’ve also received tons of awesome photographs from short track photographers all over North America, and now it’s your turn to narrow it down to help award the photo of the year.

Fans can make their way to Speed51.com once a day and submit one ballot per day, per email. Our staff will be hard at work to ensure that voting is fair, and any party found to be cheating (racers never cheat, right?) will have all of their votes disqualified.

Voting will end on January 31 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The winners of this year’s “51’s” will be revealed on February 7 and February 8.

Click here to vote now. You can also bookmark www.speed51awards.com so that you can easily access the voting each day.

Good luck to all nominees and have fun voting!

