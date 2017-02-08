The 51’s: Social Media, Website and Best Announcer Awards Go To…

With more and more people interacting over social media with each passing day, it is becoming increasingly more important for drivers, tracks and series to have a presence online. In addition to honoring drivers and series for their on-track efforts, we at Speed51.com also like to recognize those who do a good job behind the scenes promoting their events.

Today, we are pleased to announce the winners of the following categories of the annual 51’s presented by JEGS: Best Driver Social Media, Best Track/Series Social Media, Best Track/Series Website and Best Announcer. All four of these aspects help complete and enhance the short track experience for fans across the country.

Best Actor Promotion

(Best Driver Social Media)

The adage of our nation’s youth having the biggest presence on social media holds up with young Dirt Modified driver Max McLaughlin taking home the award for all drivers. McLaughlin always has a constant presence on Twitter, whether proving updates from the track, his take on whatever might be happening or getting his followers pumped up for the upcoming season. If you follow him on Facebook, you’ll also notice videos including some highlights of his iRacing adventures.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour driver Justin Bonsignore who is never afraid to let his voice be heard on Twitter was runner-up with Ty Majeski, Cole Williams, and Derek Griffith rounding out the top five.

2016 was the first year that Speed51.com awarded a “Best Driver Social Media” award in the annual 51’s presented by JEGS. Burt Myers won the overall “Best Social Media” award in 2011.

Best Film Promotion

(Best Track/Series Social Media)

It is starting to become clear that the fans of Oswego Speedway made their way out to the virtual voting booth for the 2016 51’s presented by JEGS. One day after being named “Best Short Track,” Oswego adds another award for “Best Track/Series Social Media” to their list of accolades.

Their presence on both Facebook and Twitter provided links to many stories throughout 2016 including features on many of the track’s weekly winners. But most notable has been keeping fans in the loop as “Steel Palace” became the “Dirt Palace” this past October for Super DIRT Week.

Coming in the runner-up spot was the World of Outlaws who won Best Track/Series Website in 2015, NASCAR Home Tracks who won Best Social Media in 2015, with the Pro All Stars Series and Wisconsin’s Madison Int’l Speedway rounding the top five.

Former Best Track/Series Social Media Award Winners

2015 – NASCAR Home Tracks

2014 – MAV TV

2013 – Sid’s View

2012 – Burt Myers (Overall Best Social Media Award)

2011 – NASCAR Home Tracks

Technical Achievement Award

(Best Track/Series Website)

Race fans of the Empire State have spoken once again for another one of their home tracks as Lancaster National Speedway has been voted for having the best website of all racetracks and touring series. Lancaster located just outside Buffalo, NY hosts both Short Track and Drag Racing throughout the year and has a website with great content on the track’s drivers and events. Also on the podium a pair of Midwestern series with CRA Racing and ARCA Midwest Tour in second and third with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Super DIRTcar Series rounding the top five.

Former Best Track/Series Website Award Winners

2015 – World of Outlaws

2014 – NOT AWARDED

2013 – New London-Waterford Speedbowl

2012 – Five Flags Speedway

2011 – Five Flags Speedway

Achievement in Sound Production

(Short Track Announcer of the Year)

Fans from north and south of the border came together in support of the latest Announcer of the Year, Tim Baltz the announcer at Mohawk Speedway in Upstate New York and at both Brockville Ontario and Cornwall Speedway’s in Canada has taken the honors for 2016. ARCA Midwest Tour announcer Eric Huenefeld, who won the last two years, was runner-up, with Lancaster and Ransomville announcer Dave Buchanan, PASS South announcer Alan Dietz, and Must See Racing announcer Jacob Seelman rounding the top five in fan voting.

Former Short Track Announcers of the Year

2015 – Eric Huenefeld

2014 – Eric Huenefeld

2013 – Russ Dowd

2012 – Mark Keeler

-By Connor Sullivan, Speed51.com CT, MA & Long Island Editor – Twitter: @Connor51CT

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com/MoJo Photos

