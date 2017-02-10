LOG IN
2016-51s

A Full List of Winners From the 2016 51 Awards

February 10, 2017 • App, Archives, Other News, Region - National, Ticker

Over 10,000 short track racing fans made their way to Speed51.com during the past month to cast their votes for the 2016 51’s presented by JEGS.  The annual awards that honor the best of the best in short track racing from the previous season has become one of the most popular features that we host here on Speed51.com.

 

Throughout this past week, 51 released the results from each category for the 2016 season.  In case you missed any of the announcements, we’ve compiled a full list of winners from each of the categories.

 

The full list of winners is below:

 

Short Track Driver of the Year 

1)    Ty Majeski (Super Late Models)

2)    Matt Sheppard (Super DIRTcar Series)

3)    Bobby Pierce (Dirt Late Models)

4)    Patrick Emerling (RoC Asphalt Modifieds)

5)    Erick Rudolph (Dirt Modifieds & Indoor Racing)

 

Short Track Local Driver of the Year 

1)    Kenny Tremont (Dirt Modifieds)

2)    Casey Johnson (Super Late Models)

3)    Jon McKennedy (VMRS)

4)    Keith Rocco (Modifieds)

5)    Greg Hodnett (Sprint Cars)

 

Rookie of the Year: 

1)    Christian Eckes (Super Late Models)

2)    Max McLaughlin (Super DIRTcar Series)

3)    Raphael Lessard (CARS Tour)

4)    Kodie Conner (PASS South)

5)    Billy Moyer, Jr. (Dirt Late Models)

 

Most Improved: 

Pierce proved he's the King of the Late Model world at Eldora. (DIRTcar photo)

1)    Bobby Pierce (Dirt Late Models)

2)    Dalton Armstrong (CRA)

3)    Tyler Rypkema (RoC Modifieds)

4)    Timmy Solomito (NWMT)

5)    Danny Creeden (Dirt Modifieds)

 

Best Short Track: 

1)    Oswego Speedway (NY)

2)    Eldora Speedway (OH)

3)    Weedsport Speedway (NY)

4)    Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (TN)

5)    Madison International Speedway (WI)

 

Best Series: 

1)    ARCA Midwest Tour

2)    Super DIRTcar Series

3)    PASS North/PASS South

4)    CARS Tour

5)    Race of Champions (RoC)

 

Best Event: 

The Chili Bowl stands are always packed. (Speed51.com photo)

1)    Chili Bowl

2)    Snowball Derby

3)    Super DIRT Week

4)    Oxford 250

5)    Oktoberfest/Winter Showdown (tie)

 

Best Promoter: 

1)    Tim Packman (Lancaster)

2)    Greg McKarns (ARCA MT)

3)    R.J. Scott/Glenn Luckett (CRA)

4)    Tom Mayberry (PASS)

5)    Mike Perrotte (Super DIRTcar Series)

 

Comeback Driver of the Year: 

1)    Jimmy Blewett (NWMT)

2)    Cody Coughlin (CRA)

3)    Mike Leaty (RoC)

4)    Cole Williams (PLM)

5)    Tim Fuller (Super DIRTcar Series)

 

Best Personality:

1)    Andy Jankowiak (RoC)

2)    Tim McCreadie (Lucas Oil LM Dirt Series)

3)    Cole Williams (PLM)

4)    Andy Seuss (NWMT)

5)    Kenny Tremont (Dirt Modifieds)

 

Short Track Bad Boy: 

The gator doesn't bite Bloomquist; Bloomquist bites the gator. (Bruce Nuttleman photo)

1)    Scott Bloomquist (Lucas Oil LM Dirt Series)

2)    John Hunter Nemechek (Late Models)

3)    Doug Coby (NWMT)

4)    Steve Wallace (Super Late Models)

5)    Keith Rocco (Modifieds)

 

Surprise Moment: 

1)    Snowball Derby Finish

2)    Super DIRT Week Moved to Oswego

3)    Bristol Announcement

4)    NWMT Merger

5)    All American 400 Returns to SLM Race

 

Feel-Good Moment: 

1)    Erik Jones Wins After Dad Passes Away

2)    Lake Erie Opens for RoC Event

3)    62-Year-Old Wins Super Cup Race

4)    Christian Eckes Wins Snowball Derby

5)    Seuss Wins North South Shootout With Baby in Victory Lane

 

Best Track/Series Website: 

1)    Lancaster Speedway

2)    CRA Racing

3)    ARCA Midwest Tour

4)    Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

5)    Super DIRTcar Series

 

Best Driver Social Media: 

1)    Max McLaughlin (Super DIRTcar Series)

2)    Justin Bonsignore (NWMT)

3)    Ty Majeski (Super Late Models)

4)    Cole Williams (PLM)

5)    Derek Griffith (PASS North)

 

Best Track/Series Social Media: 

Oswego Speedway captured two awards in 2016. (Speed51.com photo)

1)    Oswego Speedway (NY)

2)    World of Outlaws

3)    NASCAR Home Tracks

4)    PASS

5)    Madison International Speedway (WI)

 

Best Announcer: 

1)    Tim Baltz (Brockville, Mohawk & Cornwall)

2)    Eric Huenefeld (ARCA MT)

3)    Dave Buchanan (Lancaster)

4)    Alan Dietz (PASS)

5)    Jacob Seelman (Millbridge)

 

Best Track Food: 

1)    Hot Dogs at Martinsville

2)    Pizza Burger at Eldora

3)    Pit Stop Burger at WIR

4)    Pizza Logs at Devil’s Bowl

5)    BBQ at Kern County

 

Best Finish: 

John Hunter Nemechek and Christian Eckes put on a thriller at the Snowball Derby. (Speed51.com photo)

1)    Snowball Derby at Five Flags (FL)

2)    Big-Block Finish at Weedsport (NY)

3)    U.S. Pro Stock Nationals at Seekonk (MA)

4)    Gateway Dirt Late Model Friday Feature

5)    Granite State Pro Stock Series at Claremont (NH)

 

Photo of the Year: 

1)    Sportsman Modified Flip at Lancaster – Duane Canfield

2)    Blewett at North South Shootout – Mark Keeler

3)    Out of the Park at Shady Bowl – Scott Mcilwaine

4)    High Above Snowball Derby – Bruce Nuttleman

5)    Landers Goes For a Wild Ride – Heath Lawson

 

-Text by Speed51.com staff

 

 

