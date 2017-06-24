The 411: FAQs About 51’s GSPSS Broadcast From Seekonk

Race fans can find a full list of frequently asked questions about Saturday’s Granite State Pro Stock Series 100 broadcast from Seekonk Speedway (MA) on Speed51.com in “the 411” below.

What time does the broadcast start?: The stream will go live at approximately 8 p.m. ET or when the Granite State Pro Stock Series 100-lap feature begins. Stay tuned to Speed51.com’s PFC Brakes Twitter for updates.

What will I get to watch?: Speed51.com will broadcast the 100-lap Granite State Pro Stock Series feature.

Where can I watch the live video?: The Granite State Pro Stock Series 100 at Seekonk is part of the Summer Thunder TV Series on Speed51.com. In order to watch the broadcast, fans simply need to be a monthly ($7.99) or yearly ($59.99) subscriber to the Speed51 Network. That subscription will give you access to tonight’s broadcast, as well as all other broadcasts during the Summer Thunder TV Series and access to on-demand highlights from thousands of short track racing events. Subscribe today by clicking here. Once you are subscribed, click here to watch the live broadcast.

How much does it cost to watch?: Race fans can subscribe to the Speed51 Network for $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Once you are a premium subscriber, there will be no additional costs to watch the races that are included in the Summer Thunder TV schedule.

What do I need in order to watch the broadcasts?: You need a laptop or computer (Windows 7 or higher or OSX 10.6 or higher) with a high-speed internet connection. We recommend internet speeds of at least 8.0 mbps of dedicated (one computer) download speed. You can test your internet speed by running a speed test on www.speedtest.net. You will also need the latest version of Adobe Flash, which can be downloaded for free by clicking here. If you have other computers or devices pulling from your internet, it will limit your capability of viewing if your internet is not a strong constant signal or if it too close to the required speed.

Do I need a Speed51.com membership to purchase the broadcast?: Yes, you will need a monthly or yearly Network membership to watch the broadcast. This type of account will also give you the opportunity to purchase all of Speed51.com’s pay-per-view events that are not included in the Summer Thunder TV Series. You can sign up today by clicking here.

Am I allowed to rebroadcast the event on Periscope, Facebook Live or other similar platforms?: No. Speed51.com broadcasts are exclusive to those who have purchased the pay-per-view packages. Anyone who is found rebroadcasting the race in any form is subject to copyright law and will have their pay-per-view access revoked without refund.

What will I get if I purchase the live broadcast?: You will receive a one-camera video feed with audio from the track’s public address system.

Can I watch on my TV via Apple TV, Google Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or XBOX 360?: Many of our viewers from past events have been able to do this; however, Speed51.com does not offer technical support for these platforms.

Can I watch on my mobile device?: Smartphones and tablets, including iPhones and iPads, can be used to watch the broadcast provided that you have a strong data or WiFi connection capable of streaming video. For Android phones, you must have a Google Chrome browser available in order to view the broadcast.

What internet browser should I use?: We recommend Mozilla Firefox or Google Chrome for the smoothest streaming experience.

Will I be able to watch replays of the broadcasts that I purchase?: Yes. All of Speed51.com’s broadcasts are scheduled to be archived and available within days of the date it originally aired. Those who purchase a Speed51 Network subscription will have access to watch the replay at any time.

What if I can’t get it to work?: Email us at [email protected]. We will have staff on duty at all times during the broadcast to help you get the broadcast working.

