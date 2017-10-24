LOG IN
Ted Christopher Dash for Cash Added to North South Shootout

October 24, 2017 • App, Archives, Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Region - Southeast, Ticker

CONCORD, N.C. – The 15th Annual John Blewett III North South Shootout, in Memory of Charles Kepley just got bigger with a pair of 13-lap Ted Christopher Dash For Cash Races added to the Friday night (Nov. 3) program.

 

A pair of winner-take-all 13-lap races will be presented. The Modifieds will be racing for the winner’s prize of $3,000 while the SK Modified will be racing for the $1,300 top prize. The field in both races will comprise of the top-12 qualifiers for Saturday’s headliners, plus one driver drawn from the remainder of the top-25 qualifiers.

 

The top 12 will randomly draw for starting spots in each of the Ted Christopher Dash For Cash Races. The driver drawn from the 13-25th place qualifiers will start 13th.

 

300x250 51 Network 2017(2)Ted Christopher was a legendary modified driver who set the standard for much of modified racing. He had 48 victories in NASCAR Modified racing, he led the all-time winner’s list at Stafford Motor Speedway (131 victories) and at Thompson Speedway (99). Over the course of time, he drove many cars, but the No. 13 was the number most associated with him. Tragically, Christopher passed away on Sept. 16 of this year in a plane crash — flying to a modified race.

 

On track competition begins Friday, Nov. 3 at 6pm with qualifying for the Modifieds, Pro All Star Series Super Late Models (PASS), SK Modifieds and mini stocks. At 7pm, the features will roll off with the two 13-lap Ted Christopher Dash For Cash races, a pair of Vintage car races and a 50-lap mini stock feature.

 

Saturday is the big day with an on-track autograph session at 11:40 and racing kicking off promptly at 1:00 pm, an hour earlier than previous years. The 125-lap PASS super late models are first with the 125-lap modified feature next. Also on the docket are races for the SK Modifieds, Limited Late Models, Chargers and the Vintage cars.

 

All teams will have an open test session on Thursday, Nov. 2 from noon to 6pm.

 

Schedule, entry forms, advance ticket sales, and other information is available at www.NorthSouthShootout.com . Further updates will also be made on the North South Shootout Facebook Page as well as through the @NSShootout Twitter Account.

 

-North South Shootout Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com

