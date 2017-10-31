Team FK Rod Ends Driver of the Month for October 2017

Rising to the challenge is what separates a top-notch driver from the rest of the pack. Whether it’s dominating a race, going on a winning streak or sealing a win with a late-race pass, drivers slowly rise to the top of the field and make a name for themselves.

That’s why the FK Rod Ends, who has nearly 10,000 combinations of rod ends and spherical bearings available and carefully crafts their products, is proud to honor a monthly “Team FK Driver of the Month” from the short track ranks of America on Speed51.com. Each month, an esteemed panel of short track industry insiders will vote on which driver had the most success on the track. The driver with the most votes will then be the “Team FK Driver of the Month” and will receive a $25 product certificate to use at FK Rod Ends. At the end of the 2017 season, the driver that received the most votes throughout the season will then be the “Team FK Driver of the Year” and will be awarded a (to be determined) prize from FK Rod Ends. To learn more about FK Rod Ends and their growing inventory visit fkrodends.com.

The winner of the “Team FK Driver of the Month” for the month of October is……

Dave Marcuccilli

Sportsman Modifieds

In his realm of racing, nobody was better than Dave Marcuccilli during the month of October. The Sportsman Modified driver from Cayuga, NY won every big race he could possibly win over a three-week span to end the month.

Marcuccilli opened the month by winning the most prestigious Sportsman Modified race of the year to kick off Super DIRT Week Sunday at Oswego Speedway (NY). One week later, Marcuccilli made his mark by traveling to Outlaw Speedway (NY) and sweeping the Sportsman Modified portion of the Dutch Hoag Memorial.

To conclude the month, Marcuccilli made the trip south to North Carolina and capped off a dream season by winning the Sportsman Modified race during the World Short Track Championship at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

While it is often the Big-Block Modified drivers who get the spotlight in the Northeast, Marcuccilli’s impressive month can’t be ignored. His performances against strong fields of 50 and 60-plus cars were simply stellar.

For his spectacular performances at three of Sportsman Modified racing’s biggest events, Dave Marcuccilli has been named the FK Rod Ends Driver of the Month for the month of October.

Others receiving votes: Derek Thorn, Donnie Wilson, Matt Hirschman, Matt Sheppard, Noah Gragson and Ty Majeski.

-Text by Speed51 Staff

Related Posts

« 20th USMTS National Champion to Earn $50,000 in 2018 Over 100 Full Races From Millbridge on Speed51 Network »