Team FK Rod Ends Driver of the Month for May 2017

Rising to the challenge is what separates a top-notch driver from the rest of the pack. Whether it’s dominating a race, going on a winning streak or sealing a win with a late race pass, drivers slowly rise to the top of the field and make a name for themselves.

That’s why the FK Rod Ends, who has nearly 10,000 combinations of rod ends and spherical bearings available and carefully crafts their products, is proud to honor a monthly “Team FK Driver of the Month” from the short track ranks of America on Speed51.com. Each month, an esteemed panel of short track industry insiders will vote on which driver had the most success on the track. The driver with the most votes will then be the “Team FK Driver of the Month” and will receive a $25 product certificate to use at FK Rod Ends. At the end of the 2017 season, the driver that received the most votes throughout the season will then be the “Team FK Driver of the Year” and will be awarded a (to be determined) prize from FK Rod Ends. To learn more about FK Rod Ends and their growing inventory visit fkrodends.com.

The winner of the “Team FK Driver of the Month” for the month of May is……

Harrison Burton

K&N East / ARCA

The biggest knock on Harrison Burton leading into this year’s Short Track Draft presented by PFC Brakes was that he hadn’t yet experienced success in heavier stock cars.

Needless to say, that “con” has been eliminated from the second-generation driver’s profile following a stellar month of May.

Burton kicked off the month celebrating a NASCAR K&N Pro Series East victory with his family at his home track of South Boston Speedway in Virginia. He followed that up by stepping into an ARCA Racing Series car at Toledo Speedway (OH) and earning his first career ARCA victory.

With five races completed so far during the 2017 K&N East season, Burton has recorded top-five finishes in all five races and currently leads the series point standings. He also has a marquee win on his resume after winning the series’ event at Bristol Motor Speedway in April.

For his spectacular performance during the month of May, Harrison Burton has been named the FK Rod Ends Driver of the Month for the month of May.

Others receiving votes: Bobby Pierce, Bubba Wallace, Cole Williams, DJ Shaw, Donny Schatz, Myatt Snider, Scott Bloomquist and Ty Majeski.

-Text by Speed51 Staff

Related Posts

« Sweet Signing for Anderson’s Maple Syrup & Bubba Pollard Dover-to-Georgetown for Stewart Friesen on Friday »