Team FK Rod Ends Driver of the Month for January 2017

Rising to the challenge is what separates a top-notch driver from the rest of the pack. Whether it’s dominating a race, going on a winning streak or sealing a win with a late race pass, drivers slowly rise to the top of the field and make a name for themselves.

That’s why the FK Rod Ends, who has nearly 10,000 combinations of rod ends and spherical bearings available and carefully crafts their products, is proud to honor a monthly “Team FK Driver of the Month” from the short track ranks of America on Speed51.com. Each month, an esteemed panel of short track industy insiders will vote on which driver had the most success on the track. The driver with the most votes will then be the “Team Fk Driver of the Month” and will receive a $25 product certificate to use at FK Rod Ends. At the end of the 2017 season, the driver that received the most votes throughout the season will then be the “Team FK Driver of the Year” and will be awarded a (to be determined) prize from FK Rod Ends. To learn more about FK Rod Ends and their growing inventory visit fkrodends.com.

The winner of the “Team FK Driver of the Month” for the month of January is……

Christopher Bell

Dirt Midgets

Christopher Bell won’t be forgetting January 2017 any time soon. It might have been the most special month of Bell’s 22-year-old life.

Bell, a native of Norman, Oklahoma, always talks about how important the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals are to anybody who will listen. He also always talks about how badly he wanted to win that race.

This month Bell finally achieved his goal. Bell beat out over 370 competitors and scored the Chili Bowl A-Main win. He finally got to take home that coveted Golden Driller.

Not only did Bell win on Saturday night, but he also won his preliminary night in dominating fashion as well.

For his spectacular performances in Tulsa, Oklahoma earlier this month, Christopher Bell has been named the FK Rod Ends Driver of the Month for the month of January.

Others receiving votes: Casey Roderick, Harrison Burton, Bobby Pierce, Erick Rudolph, Stephen Nasse

Related Posts

« “Magic Mile” Added To U.S. PS/SLM National Championship Qualifier Races