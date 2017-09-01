Team FK Rod Ends Driver of the Month for August 2017

Rising to the challenge is what separates a top-notch driver from the rest of the pack. Whether it’s dominating a race, going on a winning streak or sealing a win with a late race pass, drivers slowly rise to the top of the field and make a name for themselves.

That’s why the FK Rod Ends, who has nearly 10,000 combinations of rod ends and spherical bearings available and carefully crafts their products, is proud to honor a monthly “Team FK Driver of the Month” from the short track ranks of America on Speed51.com. Each month, an esteemed panel of short track industry insiders will vote on which driver had the most success on the track. The driver with the most votes will then be the “Team FK Driver of the Month” and will receive a $25 product certificate to use at FK Rod Ends. At the end of the 2017 season, the driver that received the most votes throughout the season will then be the “Team FK Driver of the Year” and will be awarded a (to be determined) prize from FK Rod Ends. To learn more about FK Rod Ends and their growing inventory visit fkrodends.com.

The winner of the “Team FK Driver of the Month” for the month of August is……

Curtis Gerry

Super Late Models

There were drivers with more wins than Curtis Gerry during the month of August, but there were none who scored a victory as big.

On the big stage of the 44th Annual Oxford 250, Gerry bested a list of 65 Super Late Model drivers to bring home a whopping $35,200 check.

Gerry of Waterboro, ME proved to have the dominating car in the second half of the race, leading 102 laps on his way to the biggest win of his racing career. After making his first and only pit stop of the race on lap 172, Gerry restarted 14th and rocketed back through the field in impressive fashion to take the lead for good on lap 197.

For a small, family-owned race team based out of the Pine Tree State, winning the Oxford 250 is as big and as impressive as it gets. He may not have outspent the competition, but he surely had their number on that Sunday in August.

For his spectacular performance during the 44th Annual Oxford 250, Curtis Gerry has been named the FK Rod Ends Driver of the Month for the month of August.

Others receiving votes: Brett Hearn, Brian Campbell, Bubba Pollard, Casey Roderick, Matt Sheppard, Patrick Emerling and Tyler Roahrig

-Text by Speed51 Staff

