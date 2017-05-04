Team FK Rod Ends Driver of the Month for April 2017

Rising to the challenge is what separates a top-notch driver from the rest of the pack. Whether it’s dominating a race, going on a winning streak or sealing a win with a late race pass, drivers slowly rise to the top of the field and make a name for themselves.

That’s why the FK Rod Ends, who has nearly 10,000 combinations of rod ends and spherical bearings available and carefully crafts their products, is proud to honor a monthly “Team FK Driver of the Month” from the short track ranks of America on Speed51.com. Each month, an esteemed panel of short track industry insiders will vote on which driver had the most success on the track. The driver with the most votes will then be the “Team FK Driver of the Month” and will receive a $25 product certificate to use at FK Rod Ends. At the end of the 2017 season, the driver that received the most votes throughout the season will then be the “Team FK Driver of the Year” and will be awarded a (to be determined) prize from FK Rod Ends. To learn more about FK Rod Ends and their growing inventory visit fkrodends.com.

The winner of the “Team FK Driver of the Month” for the month of April is……

Reid Lanpher

Pro All Stars Series

A handful of drivers scored multiple wins during the month of April, but none did it in more impressive fashion than Manchester, Maine’s Reid Lanpher.

Lanpher, 18, began his season in style by besting a strong field of 40 PASS Super Late Models for his first career PASS win at Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) two weekends ago.

The story didn’t end there.

Lanpher went to his home track of Beech Ridge Motor Speedway (ME) the following weekend and made it back-to-back PASS wins. Not only was it another win, but it was a win in Maine’s longest race, the PASS 300.

In addition to his two feature victories, Lanpher also won his qualifying heat races for both races.

With a new car underneath him for the first time in his career and crew chief Jason Ricker calling the shots, Lanpher has shown the type of power early on in the season that should make the competition concerned. He plans to race for his second career Pro Series championship at Beech Ridge this season while also racing select PASS races, including the Oxford 250, at Oxford and Beech Ridge.

For his spectacular performance and domination during the month of April, Reid Lanpher has been named the FK Rod Ends Driver of the Month for the month of April.

Others receiving votes: Brandon Ward, David Gravel, Jesse Dutilly and Ryan Preece.

-Text by Speed51 Staff

