Talented Field Ready for TUNDRA Season Opener at WIR

PORTAGE, Wis. — Krolls West Round One Powered by Wisconsin Potatoes’ DUKE FM 50 may be one of the toughest TUNDRA Super Late Model Series features to make to date. A field full of top TUNDRA drivers, top Wisconsin International Raceway regulars, and a few invaders will set an incredible scene this Saturday, May 13.

Victory Lane for this year’s event stands wide open as the winner of the 2015 and 2016 editions of TUNDRA Round One, Ty Majeski, has previous commitments. A few of his past challengers will be more than willing to take his place. Among those competitors is multiple-time Slinger Speedway Champion Steve Apel, who set fast time in 2015 and has recorded podium finishes in both of his appearances. He may be challenged by former TUNDRA WIR winner and two-time series Champion Dalton Zehr, who will be piloting a new ride in 2017.

Along with the other invaders of TUNDRA will be some stellar outsiders. Former ASA National Tour racer Dan Fredrickson will make his TUNDRA debut hot off a fast time and Second Place finish in last weekend’s Joe Shear Classic at Madison. Not far behind him in that event was Travis Sauter, who takes over the Chase Motorsports Championship winning ride from a season ago. That car was also victorious at WIR in 2014 with Zehr behind the wheel.

With some strong invaders to contend, the hometown drivers of WIR will be looking to keep the trophy at home for the first time in four tries. Former Champions Jeff Van Oudenhoven and Lowell Bennett will lead the charge as top-tier contenders for a feature win. Other entrants with past Super Late Model feature wins at WIR include: Jesse Oudenhoven, Kyle Calmes, Andy Monday, Bobby Kendall, Jim Duchow, Brent Strelka, Alex Stumpf, and Maxwell Schultz.

Schultz set fast time for this event last season.

Fans will also want to keep their eyes on a battle of Kulwicki Driver Development racers. Last year’s Dean’s Satellite and Security Rookie of the Year Braison Bennett and rookie contender Justin Mondeik will be among some of the young guns of TUNDRA this season. They will also be contending with last year’s KDDP Champion Alex Prunty.

The 2017 season for the TUNDRA Super Late Model Series Powered by Wisconsin Potatoes begins Saturday, May 13 with Kroll’s West Round One at Wisconsin International Raceway. TUNDRA will be joined by the Midwest Truck Series and Sportsman division. Qualifying is scheduled for noon with racing to begin at 2 p.m.

Krolls West Round One Powered by Wisconsin Potatoes

Wisconsin International Raceway – May 13, 2017

TUNDRA Super Late Model Series Expected Entries

(36 as of 5/9/17)

Car# – Driver, Hometown

00 – Darek Gress, Neillsville, Wis.

07 – Cory Kemkes, Appleton, Wis.

1 – Jesse Oudenhoven, Freedom, Wis.

2 – Jordan Thiel, Appleton, Wis.

2 – Lowell Bennett, Neenah, Wis.

5 – John Beale, Verona, Wis.

9 – Braison Bennett, Neenah, Wis.

9 – Kyle Calmes, Freedom, Wis.

10 – Andy Monday, Appleton, Wis.

11 – Alex Prunty, Lomira, Wis.

11 – Bobby Kendall, Montello, Wis.

12 – Terry Schoppenhorst, Berlin, Wis.

12 – Jim Duchow, Appleton, Wis.

17 – Grant Griesbach, Pewaukee, Wis.

25 – Wyatt Brooks, Amherst, Wis.

27 – Travis Rodewald, Manitowoc, Wis.

32 – Steve Lichtfeld, Portage, Wis.

34 – Maxwell Schultz, Reedville, Wis.

36 – Tim Springstroh, Freedom, Wis.

36 – Dan Fredrickson, Lakeville, Minn.

38 – Jordan DeVoy, Lake Geneva, Wis.

40 – Jeremy Lepak, Ringle, Wis.

40 – Curt Tillman, Rockford, Ill.

42 – Gregg Pawelski, West Allis, Wis.

44 – Mike Lichtfeld, Pardeeville, Wis.

44 – Justin Mondiek, Gleason, Wis.

45 – Jeff Van Oudenhoven, Kimberly, Wis.

47 – Travis Sauter, Prairie du Sac, Wis.

51 – Steve Apel, Slinger, Wis.

52 – Brent Strelka, Freedom, Wis.

53 – Jake Carpenter, Ashwaubenon, Wis.

66 – Alex Stumpf, Brillion, Wis.

72 – Randy Schuler, Mequon, Wis.

87 – Colin Reffner, Kellner, Wis.

91 – Mickey Schallie, Darboy, Wis.

7-11 – Dalton Zehr, Somewhereville, Idaho

-TUNDRA Series Press Release

-Photo Credit: Jason Schultz/Speed51.com

