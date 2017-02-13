Super Late Model Drivers Ready for $10,000 Battle at Greenville

Super Late Model teams hoping to cash a $10,000 check will be making their way to Greenville Pickens Speedway (SC) this Saturday for the Greenville Winter Meltdown. With a big payday on the line, the race is drawing in names like PASS South Champion Matt Craig and Fury Race Car’s Jeff Fultz.

Super Late Models will battle it out for 150 laps all in search of taking home the big check at the end of the night. They will also be joined by the South East Limited Late Models for a 100-lap main event and the Mulligan Power Trucks.

The Super Late Model race will be a six-tire race with teams required to make a mandatory pit stop for tires between lap 100-125.

The South Carolina based half-mile recently underwent a facelift with the surface of both turns being tore-up and repaved. Many teams are looking forward to hitting the track for the first time since the repave.

This is the second year the Greenville Pickens has hosted a large Super Late Model race early in the season and each year they take the risk of weather being an issue. Fortunately, the weather looks as though it will be in perfect, prime racing conditions.

Open testing is scheduled on Friday with gates opening at 9 a.m. and practice concluding at 5:15 p.m. with a crew chief/team representative meeting to follow shortly after.

Gates open at 8 a.m. on Saturday with practice from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Qualifying kicks off at noon. Opening ceremonies start at 1:25 p.m. with main events to follow.

