Super Late Model Border War This Weekend at Anderson

Two of the top touring divisions in the Southeast have combined forces and will bring Super Late Model racers together for the Border War 250 at Anderson Speedway (SC) this Saturday, June 10. The best drivers from both the Southern Super Series presented by Sunoco and CARS Tour are ready to duke it out for bragging rights.

There are many notables who are making the trip north with the Southern Super Series after competing last weekend at Five Flags Speedway (FL).

Stephen Nasse recently lost the SSS points lead to up-and-comer Chandler Smith, but will be making the trip to Anderson hoping to regain the top spot in the championship fight. Nasse was involved in an incident at Five Flags and will be hungry for redemption.

Another Southern driver making the trip to the lower Carolina is Garrett Jones. Jones is winless so far in the SSS this season and is looking to check Anderson Speedway off as his second career series victory.

A driver who dabbles in a variety of Super Late Model series is Matt Craig and he is expected to be in attendance on Saturday. Craig will be looking for bragging rights over drivers from both series as he looks to continue his early-season hot streak.

Defending CARS Tour champion Raphael Lessard had a strong showing at the last CARS Tour event, the Short Track U.S. Nationals, at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Toyota Development driver has been in and out of Super Late Models as he has also been trying his hand in the ARCA Series. The 2016 CARS Tour Champion makes a return to the series this weekend to look for his second SLM win of the season.

After being absent at the Short Track U.S. Nationals, Brandon Setzer is expected to be back on track with the CARS Tour as he will try and remain in the points hunt for the SLM championship. Setzer missed the Bristol race due to a crash during testing prior to the event, but his team has rebuilt the car in preparation for the Border War at Anderson.

“Good, Bad and Ugly” bonuses have been posted for this weekend for drivers who also attended the Five Flags SSS event. The $500 “Good” award will be presented to the highest finishing driver who also competed at Five Flags. The $500 “Bad” bonus will be given to the driver with the worst finish, while an additional $500 bonus will be given to a driver that experiences misfortune during the race.

Alongside the Super Late Model show, the CARS Tour Late Model Stock drivers will also be in attendance for their portion of the Border Wars 250.

Another driver looking for Bristol redemption is JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry. Berry struggled in the feature on the high-banks of Bristol and is hoping that Anderson Speedway treats his race team better.

Making his 2017 CARS Tour debut at Hickory earlier in the season, Landon Huffman is scheduled to return to the tour this weekend at Anderson.

Cody Haskins ran with the CARS Tour at the season opener at Concord Speedway and is looking for a win at a track he has plenty of history at. The Kulwicki Development Driver has won the coveted Rupert Porter Memorial race which is Anderson’s largest LMSC race each season.

Speed51.com will be at Anderson covering the clash of the Southern Super Series and the CARS Tour. Fans can follow live updates on Speed51.com’s Trackside Now Coverage.

-By Hannah Newhouse, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« MTS Kicks Off Busy Stretch for Modifieds at Seekonk VIDEO: Recap from Modified 100 at Bowman Gray Stadium (NC) »