Super DIRT Week Title Sponsor Returns to As Event Nears at Oswego

Concord, NC – DIRTcar Racing is pleased to welcome back NAPA Auto Parts as the title sponsor of the 46th annual Super DIRT Week

NAPA Auto Parts, a staple in the Motorsports industry, continues to serve auto service professionals, do-it-yourselfers and everyday drivers with quality parts and supplies to keep cars, trucks and equipment performing safely and efficiently.

In the United States NAPA now includes over 58 distribution centers, 16,000 NAPA AutoCare Centers and more than 6,000 independently-owned and company-owned stores. NAPA carries an extensive inventory of more than 475,000 parts for automotive and industrial applications.

“NAPA Auto Parts is honored to be an integral part of Racing’s Biggest Party – Super DIRT Week,” said Mark Heineman, General Manager – NAPA Auto Parts. “This long-standing event fits perfectly with our demographic, and being in the spotlight on one of racing’s biggest stages is great for NAPA Auto Parts! Being a part of Super DIRT Week helps us directly connect to the people who are passionate about racing and all things automotive. We look forward to another successful NAPA Super DIRT Weeks at Oswego Speedway.”

In just one month, fans from all over the United States and Canada will make their annual pilgrimage, with campers in tow, for the Northeast’s biggest dirt racing event of the year. For the second straight year, the event returns to Oswego Speedway. But NAPA Auto Parts has been a longtime partner with Super DIRT Week, having owned the title sponsorship since 2012.

“Everyone at DIRTcar Racing is very excited to have NAPA Auto Parts and the countless other sponsors come on board for one of dirt racing’s biggest events of the year. Continuing this long-term partnership with a company like NAPA Auto Parts truly shows that Super DIRT Week is a world-class event. NAPA Super DIRT Week continues to grow year after year, and this year is bound to bound to be no different,” said Chief Executive Officer of DIRTcar Racing Brian Carter.

NAPA Super DIRT Week will kick off with early parking for campers at Oswego Speedway on Sunday, October 1. Early Bird tech inspection for all classes and competitors starts on Monday, October 2. On-track activities will begin shortly after the procession of cars through the streets of Oswego on Wednesday, October 4 at roughly 12 p.m.

A week of racing across four divisions at the historic 5/8th-mile all comes down to 41 Big-Block Modified drivers looking to write their names in the history books next to the names of Buzzie Reutimann, Bob McCreadie, Brett Hearn, Stewart Friesen and countless other drivers.

A $50,000 paycheck is on the line for the winner of the Oswego 200. The granddaddy of all Big-Block Modified events is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 8, with opening ceremonies at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets and camping spots for the 46th annual NAPA Super DIRT Week are available by calling 844-DIRT-TIX or by visiting SuperDIRTWeekOnline.com . Stay tuned to the DIRTcar Racing website as well as DIRTcar social media channel’s Facebook and Twitter for additional information regarding NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week.

Story By: PR

Photo Credit: Speed51.com / MoJo Photos

