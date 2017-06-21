Summer Thunder TV Will Sling Some Dirt Tonight at Afton

The Summer Thunder TV series presented by PFC Brakes has four races in four days, beginning tonight when the Short Track Super Series takes the green flag in the Afton Action 50 at the Afton Motorsports Park in New York.

Tonight’s race is the first dirt race on the diverse Summer Thunder TV schedule that features more than 20 races all across the country.

This is the third race for the Short Track Super Series Big-Block Modified. Matt Sheppard is rumored to be in attendance to add to the action of Andy Bachetti and Stewart Friesen who are currently tied for the points lead.

Ryan Godown has won both STSS events at Afton last season and is looking to go three-for-three tonight. He’ll be another driver to watch in a deep and talented field.

The broadcast is available to Speed51 Network premium members as part of the Summer Thunder TV series and will go live at 9 p.m. ET from Afton Motorsports Park. The Speed51 Network membership gives members access to thousands of race videos and highlights as well as the 20+ races on the Summer Thunder TV Series.

-By Hannah Newhouse, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent – Twitter: @HannahNewhouse

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

