A perfect storm of short track racing will soon be making its way to a national audience on Speed51.com, the nation’s leading asphalt short track racing website. Announced Thursday, the Summer Thunder TV Series on the Speed51 Network powered by JEGS will showcase a multitude of short track racing events from all over the United States.

From the beautiful scenery in Vermont in the North, to the Gulf Coast of Pensacola, Florida in the South, to the electrifying landscape of Meridian, Idaho in the West, and everything in between, Summer Thunder TV will allow race fans to witness short track racing events in 10 different states.

The Summer Thunder Series will showcase a variety of short track racing disciplines including Super Late Models, Pro Late Models, Outlaw Super Late Models, ACT-type Late Models, Tour-type Modifieds, Dirt Modifieds, Outlaw Karts and Supermodifieds.

“We have been wanting to provide an opportunity like this for race fans for quite some time,” said Bob Dillner, Speed51.com Executive Editor. “Our goal is to cross-promote racing from all over the country and allow fans to experience short track events that they may not be able to witness otherwise. After witnessing them on Speed51.com, our goal is that they will eventually plan a trip to experience these great events in person.”

Currently, 20 events are on the schedule with the possibility for more to be added in the future. If a series or track would like to be part of the Summer Thunder TV Series they can contact 51 via email through [email protected]

All events will be streamed live on the Speed51 Network, Speed51.com’s subscription based video network.

Race fans will be able to subscribe to the network for $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year to receive access to watch all live broadcasts that make up the 2017 Summer Thunder Series on Speed51.com.

The Summer Thunder Series will begin next Wednesday, June 14 with the Sweet Manufacturing Outlaw Late Model Series, Gary Terry “Follow Your Dreams” 125 at Kalamazoo Speedway in Michigan.

From there, the Summer Thunder Series will make its way to State Park Speedway in Wisconsin for the Flip Mewin Memorial on Friday, June 16.

“We are very excited to be part of Speed51.com’s Summer Thunder. This is a great chance to showcase the competitive and exciting racing we have at State Park Speedway and give fans a taste of racing in the Midwest,” said Scott Wimmer, Owner of State Park Speedway. “We are thrilled to be included and look forward to checking out the other races on the schedule as well.”

The first dirt race on the broadcast schedule will take place on Wednesday, June 21 when the Short Track Super Series invades Afton Motorsports Park in New York.

To end the month of June, fans will be able to watch the Race of Champions (RoC) Asphalt Modified Series event at Lancaster National Speedway (NY) on Thursday, June 29 and the RoC Dirt Sportsman race at Freedom Motorsports Park on Friday, June 30.

July’s schedule will begin with the always-entertaining Outlaw Karts at Millbridge Speedway (NC) on Wednesday, July 5 before heading out west for the Northwest Super Late Model Series race at Meridian Speedway (ID) on July 8. One day later, race fans will be able to watch the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour race at Ohio’s Kil-Kare Speedway.

One of Thunder Road Int’l Speedbowl’s (VT) crown jewel events, the Vermont Governor’s Cup 150, will be broadcast on Thursday, July 13. There will be a 100-mile blackout radius for those near the Barre, Vermont area.

Two day later, on Saturday, July 15, race fans will be able to watch the ARCA Midwest Tour Wayne Carter Classic from Grundy County Speedway (IL).

On Monday, July 17, the Summer Thunder Series will head back to the dirt for the Race of Champions Dirt Modified Tour and RoC Dirt Sportsman Tour at Stateline Speedway (NY).

The end of July will see the Summer Thunder Series head to Holland Speedway (NY) for the RoC Asphalt Modified Series on Saturday, July 22 and Kil-Kare Speedway (OH) for the ARCA/CRA Super Series race on Sunday, July 30.

As the championship battles enter their closing stages at Millbridge Speedway, the Summer Thunder Series will again showcase the Outlaw Karts on Wednesday, August 2.

On Friday, August 11, race fans will be able to witness the Modifieds of Mayhem Tour action at Five Flags Speedway. One day later, the Show Me the Money Pro Late Models will be given the spotlight at Montgomery Motor Speedway (AL).

Madison International Speedway (WI) will be featured in the Summer Thunder Series during the final round of the Super Late Model Triple Crown on Friday, August 18.

The Tri-Track Open Modified Series will be in the spotlight on Wednesday, August 23 when they make a special mid-week visit to the Star Speedway (NH) bullring.

To end the month of August, the Summer Thunder Series will make its way back to Five Flags Speedway for the Allen Turner Pro Late Model 100 on Friday, August 25.

On Saturday, September 2 the Summer Thunder Series will visit Dells Raceway Park (WI) for the second ARCA Midwest Tour race on the schedule.

The final race of the series will feature one of the crown jewel events for Supermodified racing, the ISMA Star Classic on Saturday, September 9 at Star Speedway. On that same day, the Granite State Pro Stock Series will also be in action at the New Hampshire bullring.

The full broadcast schedule for the 2017 Summer Thunder Series can be seen below.

In addition to the race broadcasts on the Speed51 Network, each race winner during the Summer Thunder Series will receive a commemorative award from Speed51.com.

Tracks and series interested in being a part of the Summer Thunder Series are encouraged to email [email protected].

Those interested in marketing opportunities involved with the Summer Thunder Series should email [email protected].

2017 Summer Thunder Series Broadcast Schedule

Day Date Track P/D State Event Wed 6/14 Kalamazoo Speedway P MI Sweet Outlaw SLM Series - "Follow Your Dreams" 125 Fri 6/16 State Park Speedway P WI Flip Merwin Memorial - Super Late Models Wed 6/21 Afton Motorsports Park D NY Short Track Super Series (North) Thu 6/29 Lancaster National Speedway P NY RoC Asphalt Modified Tour Fri 6/30 Freedom Motorsports Park D NY RoC Dirt Sportsman Tour Wed 7/5 Millbridge Speedway D NC Outlaw Karts Sat 7/8 Meridian Speedway P ID Northwest SLM Series Sun 7/9 Kil-Kare Speedway P OH JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Thu 7/13 Thunder Road P VT Vermont Governor's Cup - Late Models Sat 7/15 Grundy County Speedway P IL Wayne Carter Classic - ARCA Midwest Mon 7/17 Stateline Speedway D NY RoC Dirt Modified Tour Mon 7/17 Stateline Speedway D NY RoC Dirt SportsmanTour Sat 7/22 Holland Speedway P NY RoC Asphalt Modified Tour Sun 7/30 Kil-Kare Speedway P OH ARCA/CRA Super Series Wed 8/2 Millbridge Speedway D NC Outlaw Karts Fri 8/11 Five Flags Speedway P FL Modifieds of Mayhem Sat 8/12 Montgomery Motor Speedway P AL Show Me the Money Series Fri 8/18 Madison Int'l Speedway P WI NWAAS Wed 8/23 Star Speedway P NH Tri-Track Open Modified Series Fri 8/25 Five Flags Speedway P FL Allen Turner Pro Late Models Sat 9/2 Dells Raceway Park P WI ARCA Midwest Tour Sat 9/9 Star Speedway P NH Star Classic - ISMA Supermodifieds Sat 9/9 Star Speedway P NH Granite State Pro Stock Series

About Speed51.com

About Speed51.com: Since 2001, Speed51.com has been the source for short track news, behind-the-scenes stories, in-depth race coverage and live video broadcasts of short track events throughout North America, from NASCAR’s Touring Divisions (Modifieds & K&N Pro Series), to Dirt Modifieds and numerous forms of Late Model & Modified racing. Speed51 TV, the live video broadcasting arm of Speed51.com, airs live video productions of short track events on both pavement and dirt. Speed51 TV also produces race broadcasts for network television. The Speed51 Video Network carries highlights, interviews and features from short track racing around the country on Speed51.com.

