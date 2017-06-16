LOG IN
Super Late Models run tight at State Park Speedway (Speed51.com / Bruce Nuttleman photo)

Summer Thunder TV Spotlight Shifts to State Park Speedway

June 16, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Midwest, Region - National, Top Stories

With race one in the books for Speed51.com’s inaugural Summer Thunder TV schedule, we are shifting the spotlight to another Midwest venue for race two this Friday night. After a stop at Michigan’s Kalamazoo Speedway on Wednesday, we now head to Wisconsin’s State Park Speedway for the annual Flip Merwin Memorial Race.

 

This race, which has become a staple of Wisconsin Late Model racing for well over a decade, will be broadcast live for Speed51 Premium members on the Speed51 Network powered by JEGS. The event will be broadcast live with a single camera and the public address audio feed as part of the Summer Thunder TV package on Speed51.com.

 

300x250 Summer Thunder - State Park 2017.06.16A stout field of Wisconsin’s best Super Late Model racers are expected to chase the victory on Friday night. Veteran drivers such as Chris Weinkauf, Chris Wimmer, Mark Mackesy and Tim Sauter have all etched their name on the trophy, while last year it was up and coming driver Derek Kraus who pulled off the win.

 

The Flip Merwin Memorial is the second race of what is now a 21-race schedule for the Summer Thunder TV series. Race fans can watch the full Summer Thunder TV schedule by becoming a premium Speed51 Network member for as little as $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year.

 

To become a premium member and gain access to all of the races, click here.

 

All Summer Thunder TV events will be available via an on-demand replay on the Speed51 Network upon the completion of the event.

 

About Speed51.com

About Speed51.com: Since 2001, Speed51.com has been the source for short track news, behind-the-scenes stories, in-depth race coverage and live video broadcasts of short track events throughout North America, from NASCAR’s Touring Divisions (Modifieds & K&N Pro Series), to Dirt Modifieds and numerous forms of Late Model & Modified racing.  Speed51 TV, the live video broadcasting arm of Speed51.com, airs live video productions of short track events on both pavement and dirt.  Speed51 TV also produces race broadcasts for network television.  The Speed51 Video Network carries highlights, interviews and features from short track racing around the country on Speed51.com.

 

-51 Sports Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com/Bruce Nuttleman

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • June 10: Anderson Speedway (SC) - Southern Super Series & CARS Tour - Super Late Models

  • June 10: Baer Field Motorsports Park (IN) - ARCA/CRA Super Series - Super Late Models

  • June 10: Seekonk Speedway (MA) - Modified Touring Series - Tour-type Modifieds

  • June 11: Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) - PASS North - Super Late Models

  • June 11: Thunder Road (VT) - Merchants Bank 150 - American-Canadian Tour

