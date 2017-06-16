Summer Thunder TV Spotlight Shifts to State Park Speedway

With race one in the books for Speed51.com’s inaugural Summer Thunder TV schedule, we are shifting the spotlight to another Midwest venue for race two this Friday night. After a stop at Michigan’s Kalamazoo Speedway on Wednesday, we now head to Wisconsin’s State Park Speedway for the annual Flip Merwin Memorial Race.

This race, which has become a staple of Wisconsin Late Model racing for well over a decade, will be broadcast live for Speed51 Premium members on the Speed51 Network powered by JEGS. The event will be broadcast live with a single camera and the public address audio feed as part of the Summer Thunder TV package on Speed51.com.

A stout field of Wisconsin’s best Super Late Model racers are expected to chase the victory on Friday night. Veteran drivers such as Chris Weinkauf, Chris Wimmer, Mark Mackesy and Tim Sauter have all etched their name on the trophy, while last year it was up and coming driver Derek Kraus who pulled off the win.

The Flip Merwin Memorial is the second race of what is now a 21-race schedule for the Summer Thunder TV series. Race fans can watch the full Summer Thunder TV schedule by becoming a premium Speed51 Network member for as little as $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year.

All Summer Thunder TV events will be available via an on-demand replay on the Speed51 Network upon the completion of the event.

