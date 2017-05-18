Subscribe to Speed51 Network for In-Depth Bristol Coverage

LOG IN
May 18, 2017

Speed51.com powered by JEGS will serve as the unofficial home for media coverage of the inaugural Short Track U.S. Nationals.  Throughout the weekend, 51 will be onsite at Bristol Motor Speedway (TN) providing a live pay-per-view video broadcast, Trackside Now coverage, stories, photo galleries and more. But to get the full experience and most in-depth coverage of this historic short track event, race fans are encouraged to subscribe to the Speed51 Network powered by JEGS.

 

300x250 Bristol Early BirdThroughout the weekend at Bristol, the Speed51 Network will be bringing you a multitude of videos including practice recaps, qualifying recaps, and race highlights. Each recap will include exclusive driver interviews and behind the scenes action. You will even be able to take a ride around the “Last Great Colosseum” in multiple divisions with Speed51.com’s on-board cameras.

 

In addition to the in-depth coverage at Bristol, fans will also have on-demand access to thousands of videos posted on the Speed51 Network since its inception.

 

Memberships for the Speed51 Network are available for $7.99 a month and $59.99 for an entire year.

 

Don’t miss out on a minute of the action from Bristol.  Click here to join the Speed51 Network today.

