STSS Brings “Action” To Afton Motorsports Park June 21

AFTON, NY – The Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By VP is set to bring the “action” to Afton Motorsports Park in June.

On Wednesday, June 21, the STSS Halmar International North Region Modifieds invade the Afton Fairgrounds facility for a 50-lap event offering $5,000 to win and $400 to take the green. This event marks the first midweek program for Afton promoters Ron Ford and Leon Andrus, who took over the reins prior to the 2017 season.

The first ‘Afton Action 50’ carries a rain date of Thursday, June 22.

The Afton Motorsports Park, previously known as I-88 Speedway, has hosted the STSS twice annually since the series was formed in 2014 for a total of six events. Previous winners include Ryan Godown (October and July 2016), Danny Creeden (October 2015 and July 2014), Stewart Friesen (July 2015) and Shaun Walker (October 2014).

The 50-lap event is another leg toward the rich $12,500 STSS Halmar North Region championship.

Joining the Modifieds are Crate 602 Sportsman racing 25 laps for a $1,000 top prize and $100 to take the green. This American Racer Cup Challenge event grants bonus points toward the Insinger Performance North regional battle of the American Racer Cup.

Completing the three-division card will be FWD Four Cylinders in a 20-lap event offering $200 to the winner. Generally accepted Southern Tier FWD rules apply for this program.

Pit gates will open at 3 p.m., with grandstand gates unlocking at 4 p.m. The drivers’ meeting takes place at 5:45 p.m., with hot laps at 6 p.m. and racing at 7 p.m.

Admission is $22 for Adults, $20 for Seniors (over ages 62), $12 for Students (ages 9-14) and Children eight and under are FREE. Pit admission is $35, with no license required.

Complete race rules and information can be found on the web at: http://bdmotorsportsmedia.com/afton-action-50-rules-prices-general-info/

Afton Motorsports Park is located conveniently off I-88 Exit 7 (Afton), approximately 25 miles north and east of Binghamton, at 46 East Main Street Afton, N.Y. 13730. There is plentiful space for parking and camping. To learn more about Afton Motorsports Park, visit www.aftonmotorsportspark.com.

To learn more about the Short Track Super Series or BD Motorsports Media LLC, visit www.shortttracksuperseries.com or www.bdmotorsportsmedia.com, call 845.728.2781 or e-mail [email protected]. “Like” Short Track Super Series on Facebook or follow @ShortTrackSS on Twitter.

The 2017 Short Track Super Series is presented by American Racer/Lias Tire, VP Racing Fuel, Bob Hilbert Sportswear, Halmar International, Allstar Performance, ATL Racing Fuel Cells, Behrent’s Performance Warehouse, Bicknell Racing Products, Dirt Track Digest, Fast Axle, Fox Racing Shocks, Hig Fab, Henry’s Exhaust, HyperCo, Keizer Wheels, Kirkey Racing Fabrication, K&N, QA1, Race Pro Weekly, Racing Optics, Teo-Pro Car, Velocita, Weld & Wilwood.





Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By Schedule

Halmar International North Region

Saturday, April 8 – Orange County Fair Speedway/Middletown, N.Y. ‘Hard Clay Open’ – WINNER: ANDY BACHETTI

Sunday, May 28 – Thunder Mountain Speedway/Center Lisle, N.Y. – ‘Lightning on the Mountain’ – WINNER: ANTHONY PERREGO

Tuesday, June 6 – Big Diamond Speedway/Minersville, Pa. – ‘Anthracite Assault’ – COMBO (Rain Date: TBA)

Wednesday, June 21 – Afton Motorsports Park/Afton, N.Y. – ‘Afton Action 50’ (Rain Date: June 22)

Monday, July 3 – Accord Speedway/Accord, N.Y. – ‘Battle of the Bullring 5’ (Rain Date: July 4) – AMERICAN RACER CUP CHALLENGE EVENT

Tuesday, August 15 – Albany-Saratoga Speedway/Malta, N.Y. – Recovery Sports Grill Stampede ‘toga (Rain Date: August 16)

Tuesday, August 22 – Woodhull Raceway/Woodhull, N.Y. – ‘Hustlin’ the High Banks 53’ (Rain Date: August 23) – AMERICAN RACER CUP CHALLENGE EVENT

Saturday, October 7 – Afton Motorsports Park/Afton, N.Y. – American Racer Cup Short Track SuperNationals 10 – Afton Motorsports Park/Afton, N.Y. (Rain Date: October 8)

Thursday, October 19 – Orange County Fair Speedway/Middletown, N.Y. – Behrent’s Performance Warehouse ‘Hard Clay Finale’ atEastern States Weekend (Rain Date: October 20) – CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS