Strunk Takes Over as Modified Point Leader at Grandview

BECHTELSVILLE, PA . . . Ten time TP Trailers NASCAR 358 Modified champion Jeff Strunk is working toward his eleventh at Grandview Speedway. This past Saturday night Strunk was able to grab a fifth place finish while Craig VonDohren came home 9th giving Strunk the top spot in the Modified standings. Strunk now sits at the top of the standings with 2226 counters while VonDohren is just 14 points behind. Duane Howard is third with 2036 points. Out of the three only Strunk has visited victory lane in a Saturday night feature race this season.

Strunk, VonDohren and Howard have shared the Modified title between them since Terry Meitzler won the title in 1999.

Brian Hirthler continues to lead the Sportsman standings with 1667 tallies. Ryan Lilick is second with 1488 and rookie talent Louden Reimert sits third having 1367 points.

And veteran racer Chuck Schutz, an eight time Late Model champion, sits on top of the point chase for the BRC Late Models with 1851 points. Ron Kline, with benefit of four feature wins, is closing in with 1824 counters and Kyle Merkel holds third with 1768 points.

In eight weeks of Saturday night NASCAR racing, 24 feature races, 20 drivers have won feature races making this season one of the most competitive seen at the Bechtelsville, PA clay oval.

The chase for the championship points continues this Saturday for the Modifieds and Sportsman while the Late Models are replaced by the Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series in the Bechtelsville Car Wash three division show starting at 7:30 p.m. Added to the night is a Modified Cash Dash.

This will be a first time appearance for the MASS Sprinters. Heading up the expected strong contingent of Sprints will be Doylestown’s Tim Tanner who is coming off a big win at Delaware Int’l Speedway. Other popular Sprint racers planning to run on Saturday include Tommy Carberry, Rick Stief, Eddie Wagner, Jeff Geiges, Dave Graber and a host of others.

Fans will be anxious to see the Sprints in action plus find out if there will be new feature winners to add to the already long, 20 winners, list of Saturday night NASCAR feature winners.

Adult admission is $18 with youngsters 11 and under admitted FREE.

BRC Late Model racers will be using their week off to get ready for their biggest event of the season, the Firecracker 40, coming up on July 1st. The Modifieds and Sportsman will also be a part of that night of racing excitement.

UNOFFICIAL POINT STANDINGS FOR NASCAR

MODIFIEDS AS OF JUNE 17, 2017

Jeff Strunk, Boyertown, PA #126 2226* Craig VonDohren, Oley, PA #1C 2212 Duane Howard, Oley, PA #357H 2036 Mike Gular, Harleysville, PA #2 1926 Doug Manmiller, Shoemakersville, PA #44M 1908* Kevin Hirthler, Boyertown, PA #117 1887* Jared Umbenhauer, Richland, PA #19 1878 Kyle Borror, Peach Bottom, PA #B4 1745 Ryan Grim, Laury’s Station, PA #17 1645 Brian Krummel, Middletown, NY #17Z 1471* Ray Swinehart, Perkiomenville, PA #33 1319 Frank Cozze, Wind Gap, PA #4 1295* Ryan Watt, Boyertown, PA #14W 1126 John Willman, Birdsboro, PA #81 997 Justin Grim, Orefield, PA #61 931 Kyle Weiss, Hamburg, PA #21K 855* Addison Meitzler, Kutztown, PA #21 825 Kenny Gilmore, Fleetwood, PA #M7 817 Danny Erb, Boyertown, PA #44 810* Dan Waisenpacher, Riegelsville, PA #01 720 Mike Kellner, Lansdale, PA #57 719 Brian Houseknecht, Bechtelsville, PA #323 694 Kory Fleming, Milford, NJ, #704 693 Chris Gambler, Whitehall, PA#77 678 Chris Esposito, Hatfield, PA #31 674

26 Brett Kressley, Orefield, PA #19K 652*

Joe Fanelli, Exton, PA #22 587 Brett Gilmore, Fleetwood, PA #7 573 Mike Laise, Pottstown, PA #49 508 Blaine Bracelin, Gilbertsville, PA #79 505

UNOFFICIAL POINT STANDINGS FOR NASCAR

LATE MODELS AS OF JUNE 17, 2017

Chuck Schutz, Pottstown, PA #1/28 1851* Ron Kline, Salford, PA #3 1824**** Kyle Merkel, Green Lane, PA #26 1728 Bryon Sipe, Shoemakersville, PA #33S 1713 Steve Todorow, Trumbauersville, PA #93 1654 Wayne Pfeil, Mohnton, PA #72 1612* Steve Wilson, Green Lane, PA #15 1607 Brian Shuey, Shoemakersville, PA #177/#2D 1350* Jordan Knepp, Pottstown, PA #108 1093 Blaine Emery, Boyertown, PA #12 1085* Todd Ravel, Shoemakersville, PA #88 1082 Shawn Horning Blandon, PA #8M 1048 Andy Cassell, Boyertown, PA #28 992 Lou Egrie, Willow Grove, PA #X4 970 Dirk Rimrott, Phoenixville, PA #92 620 Dan Hoffman, Hatfield, PA #19D 608 George Irwin, Chester Springs, PA #2D/177 387 Damon Neff, Souderton, PA #79 374 Dan Ogin, Bechtelsville, PA #12 237 Cory Merkel Gilbertsville, PA #16 146

UNOFFICIAL POINT STANDINGS FOR NASCAR

SPORTSMAN AS OF JUNE 17, 2017

Brian Hirthler, Green Lane, PA #4* 1667* Ryan Lilick, Collegeville, PA #142 1488** Louden Reimert, Oley, PA #58 1367 Brad Grim, Coplay, PA #23 1314 Ryan Beltz, Barto, PA #221 1263 Mike Mammana, Allentown, PA #44E/31 1200 Jim Housworth, Reigelsville, PA #72 1176 Craig Whitmoyer, Hamburg, PA #99 1171* Mark Kemmerer, Green Lane, PA , PA #F10 1149

10.. Dylan Swinehart, Fleetwood, PA #38 1124*

Mike Lisowski, Minersville, PA #15 1119* Dean Bachman, Emmaus, PA #65 1117 Brad Arnold, Sinking Springs, PA #830 1106 Kyle Lilick, Collegeville, PA #104 1102* Ryan Higgs, Nazareth, PA #16 1051* Kurt Bettler Hellertown, PA #54 931 Joe Funk, Coopersburg, PA #14 899 Nathan Mohr, E. Greenville, PA #17M 794 Jack Butler, Phillipsburg, PA #5 739 Jeromy Guistwite, Orwigsburg, PA #29G 723

* denotes feature win (Feature wins listed are only those that are

NASCAR point events.)

Grandview Speedway Press Release.

