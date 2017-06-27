LOG IN
Strong Field Ready for Action in Open Wheel Wednesday

June 27, 2017 • App, Archives, Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Ticker

Seekonk, MA. – Defending race winner Doug Coby of Milford, CT, leads a contingent of over 45 drivers that will vie for the $10,000 winner’s share during Seekonk Speedway’s Open Wheel Wednesday for the Tri-Track Open Modified Series (TTOMS). In the event’s 13 previous outings there have been nine different winners.

 

Will it be another repeat winner? Or will a first-timer drive away with the big check?

 

Of those previous winners, six will be on hand on Wednesday night including Matt Hirschman, Chris Pasteryak, Todd Annarummo, Tommy Barrett, Richard Savary and, of course, Coby.

 

There will be some pretty stiff competition from drivers seeking their first Open Wheel Wednesday victories. Anthony Nocella has been red-hot this season and looks to pocket the $10K. Hot shoes like Ryan Preece, Ted Christopher, Rowan Pennink, former TTOMS champion Jon McKennedy, Bobby Santos III, Justin Bonsignore, Woody Pitkat and Eric Goodale have to be among the favorites as well.

 

Driving the most-decorated car in Open Wheel Wednesday competition, Les Hinckley, aboard the Wayne Darling–owned #52 cannot be ruled out for a possible victory. A host of ‘outsiders’ like multi-time PA champion Earl Paules or newcomer Blake Barney of NJ certainly have the potential to steal a victory.

 

There are some potential dark horses on the entry list like former Seekonk Speedway Modified winner Steve Masse and 2017 MRS winner Mike Douglas, Jr. Plenty of drivers are capable of taking down the victory at the “Cement Palace”

 

The event promises plenty of excitement with $10,000 on the line and a roster that features some of the best Modified racers in the country in 100-laps of green flag racing.

 

Pit gates open at 10am tomorrow Wednesday, June 28. Grandstands open at 4pm with racing scheduled to go green at 6:30pm. Entry to Seekonk Speedway’s pit area is $35. Grandstand admission is only $25. A rain date has been set for Thursday, June 29

 

Tri-Track Open Modified Series Press Release. Photo Credit: Tri-Track Open Modified Series

