Strong Field Expected for Masters of the Pros at I-44

Lebanon, Mo. – The Marquee event of the season at The Lebanon I-44 Speedway, The 5th Annual Master Of The Pros 144 is quickly shaping up to be another don’t miss race at Missouri’s only active Asphalt oval on Monday July 3rd as The JEGS/CRA All-Stars come into the area to challange the local drivers and traveling special drivers.

The race will a 144 lap Pro Late Model feature paying a whopping $8,000 to the winner. Already drivers from 11 different states have per-entered for this blockbuster race which will feature a 10 minute break at the 100 lap mark live on the racetrack in which drivers will select a strategy for the final 44 lap sprint.

Early entries include Michigan’s Brian Campbell, one of the top Super and Pro Late Models in the United States. This will be Campbell’s first ever visit to the I-44 Speedway. Also early entries include two-time Daytona 500 Champion Sterling Marlin of Columbia, Tenn. Marlin has been a strong runner in this event in the past three seasons while still looking for his 1st I-44 victory.

Former NASCAR Missouri and I-44 Champion Cole Williams of Sellersburg, Ind., Alabama’s Justin South, who had this event won last season until a part failure took him out while leading, Florida’s top gun Jeff Choquette who has been winning regularly everywhere he goes along with Ohio top runner Jack Smith who won the JEGS/CRA All-Star feature last weekend and many others will challange current I-44 NASCAR State and Track point leader Mike Slone of Rolla, 2016 NASCAR Missouri Rookie Of The Year Mandy Chick, 2014 I-44 Champion Kaleb Allison and others.

Action will also include a NASCAR Program of Modifieds, Street Stocks, and Chargers as the evening will top off with a Fireworks Show while enjoying the music of The Dawson Hollow Band.

Tier Parking gates will swing open at 3PM just as The Pro Late Models hit the track for practice. Grandstand gates open at 5PM with Late Model Time Trials at Approx. 5:45 with local qualifying following. Opening ceremonies are slated for 7:15 with Racing scheduled to start at 7:30.

For more information visit the website at WWW.I44Speedway.Net and keep-up with information on the Facebook page. For car entries information on The JEGS/CRA All-Star Series visit WWW.CRA-Racing.Com

-Lebanon I-44 Speedway Press Release

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

