Stout Entry List for Berlin’s Money in the Bank 150

A few days remain until teams and fans make their way to Marne, Michigan for the Money in the Bank 150 at Berlin Raceway. Those fans making the trip, as well as those watching the race live on Speed51.com, will have plenty of star power to keep an eye on during the inaugural event.

The race, which features a $100,000 purse, was strategically placed the day after the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway, allowing for a select couple racers to take their shot at the payout.

The current entry list boasts the names of NASCAR drivers Kyle Busch and Erik Jones.

For Jones, this weekend is somewhat of a homecoming race as the Michigan native returns to his home state to battle side-by-side against some familiar faces in a Super Late Model.

While it may not be a homecoming race for Busch, he will be battling for bragging rights against Jones as both drivers carry Berlin winning streaks into the race.

In addition to the pair of NASCAR stars, a stout field of short track stars are also expected to chase the $20,000 top prize.

Last year’s Redbud 300 winner Dalton Armstrong will be making the trip from Indiana to Michigan to attempt to take home the $20,000 winning check.

Johnny VanDoorn, who has captured a handful of big victories in his career, is also entered for the event after picking up an ARCA/CRA Super Series win at Baer Field Motorsports Park (IN) last weekend.

Plenty of drivers from south of the Mason-Dixon line will also be looking for their piece of the pie on Monday evening.

The top two in the Southern Super Series point standings are headed north as leader Chandler Smith and Stephen Nasse are posted on the entry list for the Money in the Bank 150.

Coming off a SSS win at Anderson Motor Speedway (SC) last Saturday night, Bubba Pollard is on a hot streak and looking to continue it at Berlin Raceway. Pollard already has three wins this season and is looking for a fourth that would ensure a large chunk of change.

If Nasse, who has earned the nickname “Mr. Excitement,” doesn’t ensure enough action, North Carolina’s Steven Wallace is also slated to start the one-day event.

Wallace is a threat to win whenever he shows up with his No. 66 and is sure to put on a show for the fans.

While the $20,000 winner’s check has drawn the attention of fans and drivers alike, the event has made sure to spread the love amongst the teams who aren’t lucky enough to find their way to victory lane with the payout below:

MITB QUALIFYING PURSE- 1)$2,000 2)$1,500 3)$1,200 4)$1,100 5)$750 6)$500 7)$300 8)$200 9)$150 10)$100

MITB RACE PURSE: 1) $20,000 2)$10,000: 3)$6,000: 4)$5,000: 5)$3,000: 6)$2,500: 7)$2,300: 8)$2,200: 9)$2,100: 10)$2,000: 11)$1,900: 12)$1,800: 13)$1,700: 14)$1,600: 15)$1,500: 16)$1,400: 17)$1,300: 18)$1,200: 19)$1,100: 20-28) $1,000 TO START

Action for the Show Me the Money 150 starts with qualifying at 5:30 p.m. ET and racing starting at 6:30 p.m. Cars will qualify in a 20-minute group qualifying format.

The 150-lap race is a six-tire event with a competition yellow scheduled every 50 green flag laps.

For more information regarding the Show Me the Money 150 visit www.berlinraceway.com.

To order live pay-per-view video tickets and watch Monday’s race on Speed51.com, click here.

