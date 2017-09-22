JEGS Hot Rod Heaters will keep you warm on those cold days. Heaters connect directly to your cooling system for strong and consistent heat. Features compact size for easy mounting. Available in multiple sizes and styles with multiple speeds and adjustable settings from 8,500 BTU’s to 40,000 BTU’s. Defroster and Louver/Vent kits are available separately.

Please visit for further information: http://www.jegs.com/p/JEGS-Performance-Products/JEGS-Hot-Rod-Heaters/1697917/10002/-1

