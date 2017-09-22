LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
JEGS copy

Stay Warm With JEGS.com Hotrod Heaters

September 22, 2017 • App, Archives, Other News, Region - National, Ticker

Picture1JEGS Hot Rod Heaters will keep you warm on those cold days. Heaters connect directly to your cooling system for strong and consistent heat. Features compact size for easy mounting. Available in multiple sizes and styles with multiple speeds and adjustable settings from 8,500 BTU’s to 40,000 BTU’s. Defroster and Louver/Vent kits are available separately.

 

Please visit for further information: http://www.jegs.com/p/JEGS-Performance-Products/JEGS-Hot-Rod-Heaters/1697917/10002/-1

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • September 23: Five Flags Speedway (FL) - Southern Super Series & Allen Turner PLM Finale

  • September 23: Martinsville Speedway (VA) - ValleyStar Credit Union 300 - Late Model Stock Cars

  • September 23: New Hampshire Motor Speedway - NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour & ACT

  • September 24: Lancaster National Speedway (NY) - US Open - RoC Modifieds

  • September 24: Lucas Oil Raceway (IN) - Fall Brawl - JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour & More

Presenting Partner