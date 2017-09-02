LOG IN
Dirt Mods RoC Sportsman Chevalier McPherson 2016

Stateline to Host Championship Race for RoC Sportsman

September 2, 2017 • App, Archives, Dirt Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Ticker

Busti, NY – Race of Champions management have announced changes to the Thursday, September 7 event at Stateline Speedway. The Modifieds have been dropped from the schedule and will not take part in the event at the Busti, N.Y., facility.

 

The Race of Champions Dirt 602 Sportsman Modified Series will race in their final event of the season to determine the season champion. Currently, Chad Chevalier of Port Colborne, Ontario leads Brad Rouse of Saint Catharines, Ontario by just 5 points. Chevalier has visited victory lane twice during the season at Ohsweken Speedway in the Series most recent event at Humberstone Speedway, while Rouse won the opener at Humberstone. Adam Leslie of Port Colborne, Ontario won at Freedom Motorsports Park in Delevan, N.Y.

 

The race at Stateline will pay $1,250-to-win and $125 to start and be the opening event in the season ending “Shootout” Weekend, which closes out Stateline’s 61st season of racing.

 

“The Sportsman drivers and teams have excelled in their support of our programs and we are dedicated to creating a program for them that we are all proud of,” explained Joe Skotnicki, Race of Champions steward. “We feel this is a great opportunity to expose all of that the Sportsman division is about and look forward to crowning our champion at Stateline.”

 

For race fans, General Admission to the race will be just $10 and will also see the Stateline Challengers in competition.

-RoC Press Release. Photo credit: Dale Calnan/Image Factor Media

