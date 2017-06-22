State Park Set for Big Thursday Night of Racing

WAUSAU, WI – This Thursday is a special night of racing at State Park Speedway as the Newsline Nine Flip Merwin Memorial pairs up with Wausau Noon Optimist Kids’ Night. The Newsline Nine Flip Merwin Memorial is rescheduled from last Friday when rain forced the event to be postponed, now both events will be held this Thursday night and give fans an action packed night of racing and fan entertainment.

Sticking with kid’s night tradition, there will be kid’s bike races on track during intermission and the first 200 kids through the gate will get a coupon for free ice cream. It is asked that any kids interested in participating in the bike races please register by 7:00pm. In addition, there will be lots of kids raffle prizes and the Klements racing sausage will be there for pictures and a race of their own.

Of course, State Park Speedway will also take time on Thursday night to honor the late Flip Merwin. A special tribute will take place during opening ceremonies and several snowmobile racers, including Ryan Murkowski, Brandon Grendzinski, John Henke, Jerry Brickner and Joe Schneider. These drivers will be available for autographs between 5:30pm and 7:00pm.

Fan gates will open for the race at 4:30pm with Fred Mueller Qualifying starting at 6:00pm. The racing action then gets underway at 7:00pm.

