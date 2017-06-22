LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Super Late Models run tight at State Park Speedway (Speed51.com / Bruce Nuttleman photo)

State Park Set for Big Thursday Night of Racing

June 22, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Midwest, Ticker

WAUSAU, WI – This Thursday is a special night of racing at State Park Speedway as the Newsline Nine Flip Merwin Memorial pairs up with Wausau Noon Optimist Kids’ Night. The Newsline Nine Flip Merwin Memorial is rescheduled from last Friday when rain forced the event to be postponed, now both events will be held this Thursday night and give fans an action packed night of racing and fan entertainment.

 

Sticking with kid’s night tradition, there will be kid’s bike races on track during intermission and the first 200 kids through the gate will get a coupon for free ice cream. It is asked that any kids interested in participating in the bike races please register by 7:00pm. In addition, there will be lots of kids raffle prizes and the Klements racing sausage will be there for pictures and a race of their own.

 

Of course, State Park Speedway will also take time on Thursday night to honor the late Flip Merwin. A special tribute will take place during opening ceremonies and several snowmobile racers, including Ryan Murkowski, Brandon Grendzinski, John Henke, Jerry Brickner and Joe Schneider. These drivers will be available for autographs between 5:30pm and 7:00pm.

 

Fan gates will open for the race at 4:30pm with Fred Mueller Qualifying starting at 6:00pm. The racing action then gets underway at 7:00pm.

 

For more information visit stateparkspeedway.com, follow State Park Speedway on Facebook at facebook.com/stateparkspeedway and Twitter at @SPSRaces.

 

-State Park Speedway Press Release

-Photo credit: Bruce Nuttleman/Speed51.com

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • June 23: Lee USA Speedway (NH) - PASS North - Super Late Models

  • June 24: Anderson Speedway (IN) - ARCA/CRA Super Series - Redbud 400

  • June 24: Orange County Speedway (NC) - CARS Tour - Super Late Models & Late Model Stocks

  • June 24: Riverhead Raceway (NY) - NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

  • June 24: Seekonk Speedway (MA) - Granite State Pro Stock Series

Presenting Partner