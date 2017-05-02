Stars Coming to Long Island for Riverhead Season Opener

When the opening night 40-lap NASCAR Modified feature hits the Riverhead Raceway quarter mile Saturday night three championship contenders from the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will be on hand challenging the talented drivers of the weekly Whelen All American Series. Justin Bonsignore of Holtsville, Ryan Preece of Berlin, Ct. and Max Zachem of Preston, Ct have all confirmed with track management they’ll be at Riverhead Saturday night.

Fresh off his NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler Sunday afternoon at the Stafford Motor Speedway Ryan Preece and his TS Haulers team will enter the Riverhead lid lifter Saturday. Preece a 14-time winner at the track owned by his car owners Eddie & Connie Partridge hopes to ride a wave of momentum to victory lane Saturday.

Justin Bonsignore and his Phoenix Communications team led by car owner Ken Massa had penciled in the Riverhead opener back in January and in fact brought one of their cars back to Long Island from the Connecticut based race shop. Justin is an 11 time winner at the track he cut his eye teeth on racing Go-Karts as well the 2011 track champion. Bonsignore told track PR director Bob Finan recently that his team is hopeful of running 6-8 Riverhead events in 2017 including the Islip 300.

Max Zachem comes to the Riverhead opener Saturday driving for Long Island based car owner Ken Vogel Sr.. The duo struck a deal in early April to get together not only for opening night but also the lucrative Islip 300 May 27th. Zachem will strap into an all new car which is a home built and designed chassis from the shops of Meade’s Welding & Fabricating of Islip.

All three teams come to the Riverhead Raceway opener not only with an eye towards winning the 40-lap main event but utilizing the race as a test session for the $7,000 to win Islip 300 Memorial Day weekend.

Defending NASCAR Modified champion Shawn Solomito of Center Moriches will start his title defense off Saturday night and hopes to repeat his opening night victory he scored in 2016. Shawn has authored 15 career victories at his home track. Dave Brigati, Howie Brode, John Fortin Sr. & Jr., Vinny Biondolillo, Cory Midgett, Ken Darch, John Baker, Dillon Steuer, Tom Rogers Jr., David Schneider and Eddie Brunnhoelzl III are all expected Saturday night.

Joining the 8 for 1 card at Riverhead Raceway are the Late Models, Eagle Auto Mall Modified Crates, Figure Eights, Blunderbusts, Super Pro Trucks, INEX Legend Race Cars plus a 4-Cylinder Demolition Derby.

For further information please visit www.riverheadraceway.com or call 631-842-RACE.

-Riverhead Raceway Press Release

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

