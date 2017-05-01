Starks Captures First Career All Stars Win at Bedford

BEDFORD, PA — For the first time in his young career, Trey Starks is an Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions main event winner, outrunning Dale Blaney and Lucas Wolfe for the Roy Morral Tribute title at the Bedford Fairgrounds Speedway in Bedford, Pennsylvania. Starks, pilot of the Scott Gobrecht-owned/Textron Off Road/No. 44, took command officially on lap three and never looked back, crossing under the final checkers 2.2 seconds ahead of the competition. The $5,000 victory was Starks’ first in Central Pennsylvania.

“I don’t even know what to say right now. This is amazing,” Trey Starks said in victory lane. “This is such a humbling sport. We finished 18th last night at Lincoln Speedway, and now we are in victory lane with the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions. This is a dream come true.”

Pole sitter Lucas Wolfe and New Castle, Indiana’s Caleb Armstrong led the 26 starters to green on Sunday night at Bedford Speedway. Wolfe grabbed the early advantage and led the first two circuits before the main event’s first caution appeared on lap three. It was on the restart when Trey Starks made his bid for the top spot, driving under Lucas Wolfe to officially take command for the first time.

A pair of cautions on lap six, one of which resulting in red flag conditions, halted the field once again, but neither created any distraction for Starks. The Puyallup, Washington, native brought the field back to life and returned to a demanding lead, eventually reaching the tail of the field just before the midpoint of the 25-lap program.

While Starks ran away in traffic, a battle for the second position soon commenced between Lucas Wolfe and Dale Blaney. Blaney, who started sixth on the main event grid, chased Wolfe nearly nose-to-tail in traffic for five circuits, eventually taking away the runner-up spot on lap 20. Despite Blaney’s attempt to chase down the top spot, Starks’ lead had increased to nearly four seconds, only cutting the advantage to just over two seconds by the time the final checkers flew. Lucas Wolfe held on to finish third aboard the Mike Barshinger-owned/No. 24, followed by Tim Shaffer and Johnstown’s Dan Shetler.

“When you’re out in front like that, especially ahead of a guy like Dale Blaney, every move in traffic is probably the wrong move,” Trey Starks explained. “I was just trying to get through traffic as quickly as I could. We’ve been having such a tough start to the year. I’m so glad to get one for my team.”

With three rounds of Central Pennsylvania competition complete, the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions will move forward and continue their 2017 campaign with a return to The Keystone State, this time spending a weekend on the western edge of Pennsylvania with visits to Lernerville Speedway and Mercer Raceway Park on Friday and Saturday, May 5-6, respectively. “America’s Series” will visit Lernerville Speedway and Mercer Raceway Park only once in 2017, each awarding $5,000 top prizes.

Those seeking additional news and notes regarding Lernerville Speedway and Mercer Raceway Park should visit each facility live on the Web at www.lernerville.com and www.mercerracewaypark.com.

-All Star Circuit of Champions Press Release

-Photo Credit: Vince Vellella

