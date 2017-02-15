LOG IN
Stanley-SuperLate-DGR-IRP-CrewCheif

Stanley Trading Wrench for Steering Wheel at Greenville Meltdown

February 15, 2017 • 51 Network, App, Late Models, Region - Southeast, Stock Cars, Top Stories

Over the last two years, Jason Stanley has found himself at the race track nearly every single weekend; however, he’s only been behind the wheel of a race car on two of those occasions. This upcoming weekend Stanley will be trading in the title of crew chief and climbing back behind the wheel of a Super Late Model for the $10,000-to-win Greenville Pickens (SC) Meltdown race.

 

Many know Stanley as a previous crew chief at David Gilliland Racing (DGR), but he has since branched off and started his own program JTSBuilt/JTS Motorsports.

 

mvpr-greenville-pickens-event-02-18Stanley, originally from Texas, hasn’t run a full-time season behind the wheel since 2010. Since then, he would race when his demanding schedule as a crew chief allowed it too.

 

Without any type of crew chief duties on his schedule this weekend, he is hoping to race for a victory as a driver at Greenville.

 

“We would love to contend for the win,” Stanley told Speed51.com powered by JEGS. “I have been out of the seat for awhile and not racing as often as I want to but I really believe that I still have a good chance.”

 

Last weekend, Stanley found himself at Myrtle Beach Speedway where his client/driver RD Smith brought home a podium finish in the Late Model Stock Icebreaker.

 

“I get to go to the track every weekend with my drivers like RD (Smith) and Justin (Carroll) and although I might not be driving, we learn a lot that I know will transfer when I climb back behind the wheel.”

 

The $10,000-to-win payday also made the decision to get Stanley’s Super Late Model ready a little bit easier.

 

“Originally we assumed everyone we would be going to Speedweeks (FL) so we thought this would be a great race for us to go and win. Now we heard that (Jeff) Fultz and Matt Craig are going to be there so we know our work is going to be cut out for us. Especially since I haven’t been behind the wheel as much,” Stanley explained.

 

“It would be really nice to bring home that big purse too. You could really do a lot with it – especially putting it back into our program here at JTS (Motorsports).”

 

Stanley’s last race was in September of 2016 at Tri-County Motor Speedway (NC). He hopes to find himself in the driver’s seat on more than one occasion this season.

 

“I am going to try and run the big races at Hickory when PASS runs there. I am just excited to get to both help my drivers this year while also getting to drive myself.”

 

Open practice for the Greenville Meltdown will be hosted Friday. Gates open at 8 a.m. Saturday, qualifying at noon and opening ceremonies start at 2:30 p.m.

 

– Story by: Hannah Newhouse, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent
Photo Credit: Short Track Spotlight

