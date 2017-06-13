Stacked Field Expected for Follow Your Dreams 125 at K-Zoo

The first race of the Summer Thunder TV schedule on Speed51.com is the Gary Terry Follow Your Dreams 125 at Michigan’s lightning-fast Kalamazoo Speedway, and it is finally upon us. Wednesday’s race at Kalamazoo is primed to be a good one with a stacked entry list.

Headlining the strong field of drivers is a former NASCAR driver turned Dirt Modified stalwart. Since leaving the NASCAR scene for the dirt world, David Stremme has been a contender for wins everywhere he goes. Stremme also has raced Outlaw Late Models in the past, but hasn’t been behind the wheel of one since last year’s Follow Your Dreams 125. Now, for the second straight year he’s getting back behind the wheel of an Outlaw on Wednesday night.

Stremme will race a car as a teammate to Adam Terry, brother of the late Gary Terry, who recently became a winner in the Outlaw division at Kalamazoo back in May. It is no stretch to say that Adam Terry is certainly the sentimental favorite for the win on Wednesday night.

Also on the list are Phil and Andy Bozell who have a total of five wins in the Kalamazoo Klash between them. Andy himself owns four of those Klash victories.

Currently leading the points standings at Kalamazoo Speedway is Mark Shook. He is expected to contend for the win on Wednesday night as well.

There are a few big names that have yet to file entries, but are expected to be racing on Wednesday as well. Included in that list are Tyler Roahrig, the defending winner of this event, Terry Senneker, a five-time winner in the Kalamazoo Klash and Steve Needles who is also a past Kalamazoo Klash winner.

Wednesday’s race is the first of the new Summer Thunder TV schedule that is debuting this year. Race fans can tune into Wednesday’s race by becoming a member of the Speed51 Network on Speed51.com. A monthly membership costs as little as $7.99 while a yearly membership costs just $59.99.

Speed51 Network members will be able to view all 20 races currently on the Summer Thunder TV schedule with more expected to be announced.

-By Rob Blount, Speed51.com Southeast Editor – Twitter: @RobBlount

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com photo

