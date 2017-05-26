When the Southern Super Series presented by Sunoco makes its first trip to Anderson Motor Speedway (SC) on June 10, the series will be offering a trio of unique awards to its competitors. Series promoter Tim Bryant recently announced the “Good, Bad and Ugly” awards that will be handed out to a trio of competitors.

The “Good” award will be handed out to the highest finishing driver who also competed in the Southern Super Series race at Five Flags Speedway (FL) on April 28. That is the bonus that drivers will want to be chasing.

For those who don’t experience as much luck, there will be the “Bad” and “Ugly” awards. The “Bad” award will be given to the lowest finishing driver who also competed in the SSS race at Five Flags, while the “Ugly” award will be handed out to the driver who crashes out the worst in the Border Wars 250 at Anderson. This award will be decided by Southern Super Series officials.

Bryant explained that there is also a possibility for the “Ugly” award to be split between two drivers if they’re both involved in a crash and suffer severe damage.

All three award winners will receive a $500 bonus for the race.

“We’re always looking for new ways to help out our racers, not only those who finish well but also those who come to our events and don’t experience the best of luck,” Bryant said. “While we hope that none of our drivers experience the ugly, we want to be able to help them out a little bit if they do.”

The Border Wars 250 at Anderson Motor Speedway will feature a 125-lap Super Late Model race featuring both the Southern Super Series and CARS Tour Super Late Models. The CARS Tour Late Model Stocks will also compete in a 125-lap race that day.

Stephen Nasse holds a 15-point lead over Chandler Smith in the Southern Super Series championship standings entering the event.

For more information on the Southern Super Series presented by Sunoco, head to www.southernsuperseries.com.

-Southern Super Series/51 Sports Press Release

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

