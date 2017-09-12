For the second year in a row, Speed51.com has teamed up with the SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour Series to allow fans to vote for the series’ most popular driver during the 2017 season. As the season begins to wind down, it’s time for race fans to cast their vote for who they cheered for most throughout the season.

Voting for the 2017 SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour Series Most Popular Driver Award begins on Tuesday at 9 a.m. PST.

The driver who receives the most votes throughout the online voting process will receive a free hero card design from 51 Sports as well as a 5’ X 3’ commemorative banner to showcase their most popular driver credentials.

“We’re excited about this second-year partnership with Speed51.com and the Most Popular Driver Award,” said Brian Olsen of the SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour Series. “The inaugural winner, Bobby Hodges (2016), is a great ambassador for our series and was a well-deserved winner. Looking forward to see if Bobby can hold onto the title or if we’ll have a new Most Popular Driver for 2017. Thanks to Speed51.com for continuing to recognize the SPEARS Southwest Tour Series and all of the great (and popular) drivers on the West Coast!”

To be eligible for the 2017 SRL Most Popular Driver Award, drivers must have been in the top 10 in the series points standings as of September 5.

“The SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour Series has a great group of drivers, both on and off the track, that race fans on the West Coast should be very proud of,” said Speed51.com Editor Brandon Paul. “We look forward to once again presenting one of their drivers with the SRL Most Popular Driver Award at the end of the season.”

Race fans can vote for the favorite driver once per day, per IP address.

Voting will end in November when the votes that have been received will be counted. The winner of the 2017 SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour Series Most Popular Driver Award will be announced at the series’ awards banquet during the offseason.

Click here to vote: http://speed51.com/most-popular-driver-spears-srl-southwest-tour/

