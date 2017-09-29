Spooktacular Kicks Off Fall Schedule at Southern National

LUCAMA, NC – October will open up with one of the biggest events of the year at Southern National Motorsports Park, the Fourth Annual Spooktacular on Saturday, October 7.

The Spooktacular will be headlined by a 100 lap Limited Late Model race and twin 75 lap races for the Fast Five Pro Late Models in their season finale. The Spooktacular will feature 465 laps of racing, with Mini Stocks, Chargers, Legends, Bandoleros, Any Cars and the Virginia Mini Cups also racing on October 7.

Since the first running of the Spooktacular in 2014, a race won by Joey Throckmorton, the race has become one of the biggest Limited Late Model races on the East Coast. Meanwhile, the Pro Late Model division has attracted headliners all season, including points leader Colt James, NASCAR Next driver Hailie Deegan, Jody Measamer, Giovanni Bromante and more.

The Charger division will race for 35 laps, Mini Stocks for 65 laps, Any Cars for 15 laps, Legends for 35 laps, Bandoleros for 15 laps and the Virginia Mini Cups will hold twin 25 lap races.

The green flag will fly on the Spooktacular at 6 pm on Saturday, October 7.

More information about the Spooktacular can be found at http://www.snmpark.com/spooktacular.

The fall schedule will resume on Saturday, October 28th with the Day of Destruction, which is poised to be one of the biggest events ever held at Southern National Motorsports Park. The Day of Destruction will feature a Demolition Derby, Enduro racing, burnout competitions, flagpole races and much more.

The Day of Destruction will also feature a Haunted Race Track Tour, continuing a Southern National Motorsports Park tradition that began in 2015.

More information about the Day of Destruction can be found at http://www.snmpark.com/demoderby.

The fall schedule will conclude with the three-day, 12 division Thanksgiving Classic which will run from Friday, November 24 through Sunday, November 26 and is headlined by the $20,000-to-win Late Model Stock Car feature.

More information about the Thanksgiving Classic can be found at http://www.snmpark.com/thanksgivingclassic.

This fall, Southern National Motorsports Park will be the place to be for big races and big events.

For more information about Southern National Motorsports Park, check out SNMP’s website at www.snmpark.com, “like” Southern National Motorsports Park on Facebook or “follow” @SNM_Park on Twitter.

-Southern National Motorsports Park Press Release

-Photo credit: Andy Marquis

