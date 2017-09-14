LOG IN
SLM Five Flags Snowball Derby 51 Bell 55 Sargeant 2017

Sponsor a Lap at the 50th Snowball Derby for $50

September 14, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - National, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

For the second year in a row, race teams will have the chance to cash in big at the Snowball Derby, and businesses will have the chance to get their company noticed by thousands of race fans.  With the 50th Annual Snowball Derby on tap, December 4 at Five Flags Speedway (FL), the lap sponsorship program returns after a successful debut in 2016.

 

The lap sponsorship program was created one year ago through a partnership between Five Flags Speedway and Speed51.com. The program will see all of the money raised go directly into the racer’s pockets.

 

300x250 Snowball Derby (Feb) 2017Racers will have the chance to head home with as much as $15,000 dollars in lap money in their pocket at the end of the 300-lap Super Late Model event. Each lap is available for $50 as this is the 50th Annual Snowball Derby.

 

“With the help of our friends at Speed51.com we’ll be making an all-out effort to sell every lap for the Snowball Derby,” said Tim Bryant, promoter of Five Flags Speedway and the Snowball Derby.  “Leading a race like the Derby is where you want to be anyways, but a little extra cash incentive just might make things more interesting, and could potentially have some Crew Chiefs re-thinking their strategy.”

 

While the goal is to sell all 300 laps, the lap money will not be guaranteed for any laps that may go unsold.

 

As racers click off laps at $50 per, the winner of the race will also win a top prize of $22,500.  With the lap leader program in place, that could set up one lucky driver to win up to $37,500 if all 300 laps are sold.

 

For information on how to purchase laps, please email [email protected] or call the Five Flags Speedway office at 850-944-8400.  Laps will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

 

For a full list of available laps, view the 50th Annual Snowball Derby lap sponsorship board by clicking here.

 

-51 Sports/Snowball Derby Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com

