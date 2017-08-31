Speed51 to Live Stream Southern Super Series From Cordele

The Southern Super Series presented by Sunoco is back in action on Saturday, September 2, at Crisp Motorsports Park in Cordele, Georgia. With just two races left in the season, and a close points battle, race fans aren’t going to want to miss this one. Fortunately, you won’t have to miss it as the 125-lap race will be streamed live on Speed51.com.

With just two races left in the 2017 season, Stephen Nasse leads Chandler Smith in the standings by just 11 points. Nasse and Smith have both had strong runs in the past on the fast D-shaped oval nestled in a watermelon patch.

Race fans who can’t make it to Cordele, Georgia for Saturday’s race can watch it live for just $14.99.

The Speed51 TV live stream will begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET at the start of the Lyle Farms 125 for the Southern Super Series Super Late Models.

Race fans who purchase the Speed51 TV live stream but cannot watch the race when it airs will have free access to an on-demand replay of the event soon after the conclusion of the live stream.

To purchase your Speed51.com live video ticket for Saturday’s Southern Super Series event at Crisp Motorsports Park, click here.

