Speed51 Remembers Those Who Made Ultimate Sacrifice

Today, all of us here at Speed51.com powered by JEGS take a step away from the short track racing to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

All of us at 51 are lucky enough to cover the sport of short track racing, due in large part to those in our armed forces who gave their lives while fighting for our freedoms.

To those who continue to serve our country, thank you. But today, let’s all take a moment to step back to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Happy Memorial Day. Enjoy it, because that’s what those who gave their lives would want us to do.

Related Posts

« Speed Central: Short Track Super Series at Thunder Mountain