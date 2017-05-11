Speed51 Open ‘Back Row Bonus’ Worth $25,000 at Millbridge

Outlaw Kart racers will have 25,000 reasons to put on a show for the fans during the Speed51 Open on Wednesday, May 24 at Millbridge Speedway (NC). First announced by track owners Ashly and Jeremy Burnett back in February, the “Back Row Bonus” will be worth $25,000 and will give one driver the possibility of going home with a hefty $30,151.

With $5,151 already on the line for the winner of the 51-lap race, the “Back Row Bonus” could make the Speed51 Open one of the highest-paying short track events in the country.

The “Back Row Bonus” will work like this:

The winner of the pole shuffle will be given the opportunity to start shotgun on the field. If the driver accepts that challenge, they will start from the rear and be awarded the $25,000 if they are able to make their way from last to first and win the Speed51 Open. If that driver elects not to accept the challenge, the opportunity will be given to the next driver (second-place finisher in the pole shuffle, third-place finisher, etc.) in line until one driver accepts the challenge. If need be, the challenge will be offered all the way to the last qualifier in order to give one driver a chance at the big pay day.

The Speed51 Open is a two-day event on May 23-24. Millbridge Speedway is located just up the road from the NASCAR events held during “May Speedweeks” in North Carolina.

The Speed51 Open will be a 51-lap Outlaw Kart Open Division main event. $500 will also go to the winner of the Intermediate Class, now on the Wednesday night card, as well as the winner of the non-qualifier race.

“Last year’s Speed51 Open was great; even qualifying night was exciting to watch,” said Jeremy Burnett. “We are really pumped up for this year’s event as we believe we will draw a record number of cars and fans. I think the ‘Back Row Bonus’ will get people amped up to see another epic event at Millbridge.”

Big names from the short track racing world and beyond are expected to enter the event and take their shot at earning bragging rights in the biggest Outlaw Karts race of the year.

Among those expected to enter the race is defending race winner and current NASCAR Monster Energy Cup points leader Kyle Larson. He will be joined by Outlaw Kart standouts such as Nick Hoffman, Carson Kvapil, Karsyn Elledge and Tanner Gray.

Millbridge Speedway’s extra-distance event during the month of May has been won by the likes of Mike Wheeler (2014), Logan Seavey (2015) and Kyle Larson (2016) in recent years.

Racing kicks off at the Speed51 Open on Tuesday, May 23 with open practice and qualifying for the Open and Intermediate divisions. Support classes including the Beginner Box Stocks and Box Stocks will run group qualifying and features only that night. Speed51.com will carry a live PPV video stream of these events.

Following the conclusion of the on-track action there will be an after-party featuring a live performance by the band “Dirty Grass Soul.”

Wednesday night’s schedule includes the Open Division for the Outlaw Karts, as well as the $500 to win Intermediate race. Open Division heat races are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will be lined up based upon Tuesday night’s time trial results.

There will be a “Revenge Draw” for heat race winners. That draw will line up the grid for the “Pole Shuffle” to determine the front part of the starting line-up for the Speed51 Open.

Following the Pole Shuffle, several other preliminary main events will help set the field for the main event.

