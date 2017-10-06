Speed51 Introduces New Snowball Derby “50 for 50” Series

The biggest Snowball Derby in the history of the event is just a few months away. The 50th Annual Snowball Derby will be run on December 3, and to get ready for that historic race at Five Flags Speedway (FL), Speed51.com powered by JEGS is rolling out a new feature called “50 for 50.”

“50 for 50” will tell the 50 best stories to have ever come out of the legendary race. The stories will focus on the legendary tales of the event. The “50 for 50” features will include tales of Bobby Allison, Tammy Jo Kirk, Darrell Waltrip’s famous win, and even more.

“The Snowball Derby is the biggest and most famous pavement short track race in the country. The stories that have come out of the Derby throughout the years are legendary and timeless,” explained Speed51.com’s Southeast Editor, Rob Blount. “I’m still relatively new to the Snowball Derby’s history, so hearing these stories has been a blast. We all hope that our readers will enjoy these stories as much as we have.”

Speed51.com ran the first “50 for 50” story earlier this week. This week’s “50 for 50” was titled “Mader and Martin Were the Original Youth Movement at the Snowball Derby” and was about a young Dave Mader III and young Mark Martin as they battled for the win in the 1978 Snowball Derby.

Mader has gone on to become of the most legendary names in Snowball Derby history across multiple divisions, while Mark Martin is now in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

To read the first installment in our new Snowball Derby “50 for 50” series, click here.

The 50th Annual Snowball Derby will kick off on Wednesday, November 29 with racing for the first time in event history on a Wednesday night. The Pure Stock division will be in action for a 50-lap feature prior to the annual Green Flag Pit Party and all-important qualifying draw for Late Model drivers.

Late Models will hit the track for the first time on Thursday, November 30 prior to 50-lap features for the Sportsman and Outlaw Stock divisions later that night.

Friday, December 1 is the most intense day in all of short track racing. It’s qualifying day for the Snowball Derby. Also on Friday night, the Modifieds will get their spotlight as they do battle for 75 laps to crown their Snowball Derby champion.

Saturday, December 2 is Allen Turner Snowflake 100 race day. Qualifying for the Snowflake 100 will begin at 2 p.m. CT. A 50-lap last chance race for the Snowflake 100 will immediately follow qualifying. The 50-lap last chance race for the Snowball Derby will also be held on Saturday evening at the conclusion of the last chance race for the Snowflake 100.

The green flag for the Allen Turner Snowflake 100 will wave at 7 p.m. Also on Saturday night, the Pro Trucks will race for 50 laps to decide who takes their Snowball Derby victory.

Sunday, December 3 is the biggest day of the year in short track racing. It’s race day for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby. Pre-race festivities will begin at Noon CT. The class photo for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby will be taken on the frontstretch at 12:30. Driver introductions will follow at 1:15 p.m. The green flag for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby will wave at 2 p.m.

More information on the 50th Annual Snowball Derby can be found by visiting www.snowballderby.com and www.5flagsspeedway.com.

