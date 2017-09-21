It’s time for the staff at Speed51.com to put on their “expert hats” and make their picks for who they think will win the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville this Saturday night. Bragging rights will be on the line as our staff picks the driver they think will take home a grandfather clock.

According to our staff, there isn’t a clear-cut favorite for this year’s race as six different drivers were picked to win by our eight-member panel. Only Josh Berry and Peyton Sellers received two votes, while the rest of the drivers received a single vote from our staff.

Bob Dillner – Speed51.com Executive Editor

Pick: Anthony Alfredo

It’s easy to go with guys like Lee Pulliam, Phillip Morris, Timothy Peters, Josh Berry, Peyton Sellars and a host of others, but I like going with a sleeper pick. And while Anthony Alfredo has been very good on the CARS Tour with JR Motorsports this year, Martinsville could be the place that he shines and puts his name up on the charts as someone we should look to for future stardom. He’s a good kid, he’s got talent and he’s got the super-team behind him, now we’ll see if he’s got the patience to survive 200 laps and contend for the win.

Brandon Paul – Speed51.com Editor

Pick: Lee Pulliam

As the Editor of Speed51.com, I have the luxury of being able to see everyone else’s picks before making my own. With that said, nobody else picked two-time race winner and likely NASCAR Whelen All-American Series champion Lee Pulliam. With the national title chase over, Pulliam will be focused on the prize and should be on the top of his game under the lights at Martinsville.

Casey LaJoie – Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent

Pick: Josh Berry

Out of all the heavy hitters and previous winners showing up to Martinsville this weekend, I think Josh Berry will get his first grandfather clock. He’s been on a roll recently racing with the CARS Tour and always has race-winning speed wherever he goes.

Connor Sullivan – Speed51.com Regional Editor (CT, MA, RI & Long Island)

Pick: Peyton Sellers

A lot of people are saying that this is the year for Sellers to finally get that elusive win and I’m inclined to agree. You can only keep a driver of his caliber down for so long. He’s also riding the momentum of another South Boston championship, and I just don’t see an underdog winning like last year.

Reese Nobles – Speed51.com Mid-Atlantic Correspondent

Pick: Peyton Sellers

Fresh off a track championship at South Boston, this is the year Peyton Sellers gets it done.

Rob Blount – Speed51.com Southeast Editor

Pick: Timothy Peters

Since losing his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series ride, Peters has plenty of reasons to show people that he can still get the job done and win the big races. And the last time that he raced Martinsville he was a few yards away from potentially winning, but instead he left with a destroyed race car. He’ll want redemption for that one.

Tom Ryan – Speed51.com Digital Manager

Pick: Josh Berry

He has proven he is one of the best in a Late Model Stock Car, now it’s time for him to finally win the biggest race of the year. Josh Berry is due, and I think this is the year he finally scores a grandfather clock.

Zach Evans – Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent

Pick: Philip Morris

What a difference two years can make. In 2015, Philip Morris withdrew from the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 fighting mechanical gremlins with his signature No. 01. 2017 has been a bounce-back season for the four-time national champion, reminding people of his dominance in the 2000s. What better way to cap off the year than taking home his fourth Martinsville grandfather clock?

