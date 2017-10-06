It’s the biggest Big-Block Dirt Modified race in the country. Super DIRT Week at Oswego Speedway (NY) puts the best of the best in Modified racing up against each other for $50,000.

Like we do with many big races around the country, we put together a group of Speed51.com “experts” to make their picks for who will win the 200-lap Big-Block Modified race during Super DIRT Week.

According to our experts, Tim McCreadie and Matt Sheppard are the favorites to win Big-Block Modified racing’s biggest prize.

Bob Dillner, Speed51.com Executive Editor

Pick: Tim McCreadie

I have to go with my boy from the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Tim McCreadie. He’s also a former World of Outlaw Late Model champ, but in speaking to him, a big portion of his heart still belongs to the Big-Block Modifieds and this event. I was always a fan of his dad, “Barefoot” Bob McCreadie and Tim is trying to join his dad on the list of winners of the “Big One” during Super DIRT Week (Bob won in 1986). T-Mac will be playing double-duty this week. He has a points race in the LOLMDS on Saturday night in Pennsylvania with the Pittsburgher 100.

Brandon Paul, Speed51.com Editor

Pick: Matt Sheppard

It’s so hard to pick against Matt Sheppard after all he’s done this year. He’s been nearly unbeatable, winning over 60% of his races, and will surely be a contender at Oswego this weekend. Super DIRT Week hasn’t been kind to him in the past, but he showed he could get around the 5/8-mile clay oval quickly one year ago. He’ll be up front and I like “Super Matt’s” chances to end up in victory lane on Sunday.

Connor Sullivan, Speed51.com Regional Editor (CT, MA, Long Island)

Pick: Billy Decker

Billy Decker has had a consistent year atop the Super DIRTcar points standings. Even though he hasn’t won a series race since July, you can’t keep a veteran down for long. He is fresh off a win at another 200-lap race, the Outlaw 200 at Fulton (NY), this past Sunday and even though his four Super DIRT Week Big-Block wins came on the “Moody Mile,” the other rigors of the week have not changed since moving to Oswego. Decker knows how to deal with all that.

Daryl Canfield, Speed51.com / MoJo Photos

Pick: Tim McCreadie

Well it wouldn’t be fair of me to change my pick from Short Track Center, nor do I want to change my pick! “T-Mac” Tim McCreadie is going to score his first Super DIRT Week Big-Block Modified victory. McCreadie will not have a lot of track time before Sunday’s big event, but he doesn’t need it. He is the current Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series points leader and came close to winning this race last year. I can tell you this, if Tim McCreadie wins this race, the crowd will bring new meaning to the term “Racing’s Biggest Party” for Super DIRT Week.

Duane Canfield, Speed51.com / MoJo Photos

Pick: Matt Sheppard

No shocker here, Matt Sheppard. He was the car to beat last year until he had an issue late in the race and still finished well. Sheppard has been the dominant guy all season, but his recent luck at SDW hasn’t been great. He stops the Stewart Friesen strangle hold Sunday.

Evan Canfield, Speed51.com / MoJo Photos

Pick: Brett Hearn

Last year, Super DIRT Week nearly saw Brett Hearn pass Stewart Friesen to win the 200 on Sunday. This year, Hearn comes into the week with a win on the tour and having reached a milestone 900th career victory earlier in the season. With Friesen chasing the dirt legend in most career SDW victories, look for “The Corporate Jet” to claim his seventh victory in Dirt Modified racing’s most prestigious race.

Tom Ryan, Speed51.com Digital Manager

Pick: Tim McCreadie

I’m jumping on the T-Mac bandwagon. After fighting through a few issues in practice on Thursday, McCreadie still hasn’t shown what he’s capable of at Oswego. This is the year he breaks into Super DIRT Week victory lane.

Be sure to stay tuned to Speed51.com’s Trackside Now coverage throughout the weekend to find out if any of our experts hit the nail on the head.

-Featured photo credit: Speed51.com / MoJo Photos

Related Posts

« Persistent Rain Forces Cancellation of Oktoberfest Thursday By the Numbers: An In-Depth Look at the Winchester 400 »