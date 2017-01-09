LOG IN
Speed51.com Launches New Web Store for Apparel & More

January 9, 2017 • 51 Sports Stop, App, Archives, Other News, Region - National, Top Stories

One of the most common questions asked to Speed51.com employees at the trace track is: “Where can we buy a t-shirt or hoodie?”  While we’ve sold apparel in the past, it’s never been as easy as it will be now. With the grand opening of our new web store you can now purchase Speed51.com swag and have it delivered right to your home.

 

At the 49th Annual Snowball Derby last December we rolled out a new line of “retro” shirts, featuring retro-bodied Late Models, Modifieds, and Big Block Dirt Modifieds.  Each design is available in different colors and as a tee or hoodie. All are now available on the new Speed51.com web store.

In addition to the hoodies and t-shirts, race fans can purchase hats, stickers, and can koozies.

 

“We wanted to give our fans the ability to sport their favorite Speed51 swag,” said Speed51.com Operations Manager Mark Keeler.  “We’re always asked how fans can get their hands on Speed51 gear.  At some races we have items for sale at the track, but that isn’t always the case.  Now it’s quick and easy to get Speed51 merchandise delivered right to your home.”

 

Speed51.com’s new web store will be rolling out new items frequently. More hoodies will be available for purchase in the coming weeks. There is a minimum purchase amount of $15.

 

Don’t be the one left asking your friends, “where did you get that shirt?” Get the latest Speed51.com swag today. Head to www.speed51.com/store to start shopping.

 

-Text by Speed51 Staff.

