Thermostats all across America are starting to show a drop in temperatures as the calendar flips ever closer to its last page of 2017. On Wednesday, holiday music started to grace the airwaves on many radio stations, and Speed51.com powered by JEGS turned “Ice Blue” to signify the true start of Snowball Derby season.

Speed51.com is celebrating its 17th year as the official media partner of the Snowball Derby by changing the look of the website for the weeks leading up to the 50th Annual Snowball Derby.

While the weather in Pensacola, Florida is always an unknown, the iced-out look will help fans get ready for the big race week of November 29 – December 3.

The iced-out, blue scheme was first launched in 2003 and has been used every year since as a way to get short track racing fans even more excited for the biggest race of the year.

“Everyone knows how big the Snowball Derby is and we have fans all across America and in Canada that look forward to us becoming iced-out in the weeks leading up to the prestigious race. This race is a bucket-list event for racing fans and we can’t wait to see them in Pensacola,” said Bob Dillner, Executive Editor of Speed51.com powered by JEGS. “It’s an honor for us to pay tribute to the event and to say thanks to Tim and Pat Bryant and their staff for what they do for short track racing.”

As the exclusive media partner for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby, Speed51.com will have the most in-depth coverage on the web before, during, and after the event.

This year Speed51.com launched the “50 for 50” series, chronicling the 50 biggest stories of the Snowball Derby throughout the years. Speed51.com has also already published numerous Snowball Derby-related stories pertaining to event information and even driver profiles. All of those stories, as well as entry lists and more can be found by visiting Schaeffer’s Snowball Central.

During the weeks leading up to, the week of and the week after the Snowball Derby, Speed51.com will see a high volume of traffic due to the demand for news and information.

“There’s no questioning that this is the biggest race of the year for us here at Speed51.com,” said Brandon Paul, Editor of Speed51.com. “With a staff of over 25 planning to travel to Pensacola, we’re prepared to continue building our product once again this year to help give race fans the coverage that they desire.”

51’s at-track coverage will begin with Trackside Now coverage of Rig Parking & Tech Day on Wednesday, November 29.

From that point on, 51 will have the pedal to the floor with Trackside Now coverage each day, unique on-demand videos, photo galleries and more.

Many consider this time of the year to be “the most wonderful time of the year,” and we here at Speed51.com definitely agree. The Snowball Derby is almost here, and we’re ready. We hope you are too.

For more information on the Snowball Derby, please visit snowballderby.com and for additional inquiries for Speed51.com, please email [email protected].

