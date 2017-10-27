Speed51 Battle at the Bridge to Stream Live from Millbridge Speedway

The 2017 season at Millbridge Speedway will be coming to a close with the running of the Speed51.com Battle at the Bridge on Wednesday, November 1. For the third straight year, the Battle at the Bridge will stream live on Speed51.com, but this year it will have a new twist.

This year’s Speed51.com Battle at the Bridge will be available exclusively to premium members of Speed51.com. Premium members will get to see the season finale features for the Open division, Intermediate division, and both Box Stock divisions at Millbridge Speedway, as well as heat races for all divisions and qualifying for the Open division.

Speed51.com’s live stream of the Speed51.com Battle at the Bridge at the 1/6-mile clay oval in Salisbury, North Carolina will begin with heat racing action on Wednesday, November 1.

In addition to being able to watch the Speed51.com Battle at the Bridge live, a premium membership to Speed51.com will give fans access to the entire Speed51.com Video Network library. The Speed51 Video Network has over 2,000 racing videos including highlights, video interviews, features, and more. The Speed51 Video Network also is the home for more than 100 videos from Millbridge Speedway from the last two seasons of Outlaw Kart racing in Salisbury.

Fans looking to become premium members of Speed51.com can do so by clicking here. Memberships can be purchased for just $7.99 a month or $59.99 for a full year.

