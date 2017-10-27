LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
51TV - Outlaw Karts - Millbridge - Intermediates - Screenshot - July - 2017

Speed51 Battle at the Bridge to Stream Live from Millbridge Speedway

October 27, 2017 • App, Archives, Dirt Cars, Other News, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

The 2017 season at Millbridge Speedway will be coming to a close with the running of the Speed51.com Battle at the Bridge on Wednesday, November 1. For the third straight year, the Battle at the Bridge will stream live on Speed51.com, but this year it will have a new twist.

 

300x250 Millbridge 2017.11.01 Battle at the BridgeThis year’s Speed51.com Battle at the Bridge will be available exclusively to premium members of Speed51.com. Premium members will get to see the season finale features for the Open division, Intermediate division, and both Box Stock divisions at Millbridge Speedway, as well as heat races for all divisions and qualifying for the Open division.

 

Speed51.com’s live stream of the Speed51.com Battle at the Bridge at the 1/6-mile clay oval in Salisbury, North Carolina will begin with heat racing action on Wednesday, November 1.

 

In addition to being able to watch the Speed51.com Battle at the Bridge live, a premium membership to Speed51.com will give fans access to the entire Speed51.com Video Network library. The Speed51 Video Network has over 2,000 racing videos including highlights, video interviews, features, and more. The Speed51 Video Network also is the home for more than 100 videos from Millbridge Speedway from the last two seasons of Outlaw Kart racing in Salisbury.

 

Fans looking to become premium members of Speed51.com can do so by clicking here. Memberships can be purchased for just $7.99 a month or $59.99 for a full year.

 

About Speed51.com

Since 2001, Speed51.com has been the source for short track news, behind-the-scenes stories, in-depth race coverage and live video broadcasts of short track events throughout North America, from NASCAR’s Touring Divisions (Modifieds & K&N Pro Series), to Dirt Modifieds and numerous forms of Late Model & Modified racing.  Speed51 TV, the live video broadcasting arm of Speed51.com, airs live video productions of short track events on both pavement and dirt.  Speed51 TV also produces race broadcasts for network television.  The Speed51 Video Network carries highlights, interviews and features from short track racing around the country on Speed51.com.

 

-Text by Speed51 Staff

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

«

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • October 26 - 28: The Dirt Track at Charlotte (NC) - World Short Track Championships

  • October 28: Havasu 95 Speedway (AZ) - Lucas Oil Modifieds - Season Finale

  • October 28: Kern County Raceway Park (CA) - SPEARS (SRL) Southwest Tour Series - Super Late Models

  • October 28: Seekonk Speedway (MA) - Haunted Hundred - Tri-Track Open Modified Series

  • November 1: Millbridge Speedway (NC) - Speed51 Battle at the Bridge - Outlaw Karts

Presenting Partner