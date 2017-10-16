Speed51 Announced as Official News Site of 50th Annual Snowball Derby

The Snowball Derby is the pinnacle of pavement short track racing in America. The crown jewel event attracts hundreds of race cars, thousands of attendees and even more fans following along through Speed51.com. Five Flags Speedway announced Monday that Speed51.com powered by JEGS will be the “Official News Site of the 50th Annual Snowball Derby.”

While no amount of coverage will ever substitute for actually being a part of the Snowball Derby experience in Pensacola, Florida, 51 will bring fans closer to the action than ever before with several new interactive features, as well as their popular Trackside Now coverage.

2017 will mark the 16th consecutive year of Speed51.com serving as the official news site of the Snowball Derby.

Speed51.com will be littered with content throughout the upcoming weeks in anticipation of the 50th Annual Snowball Derby on Sunday, December 3. Speed51.com has already rolled out a new series, known as the Snowball Derby “50 for 50” in which they will highlight 50 special Snowball Derby stories leading up to the golden anniversary for the Snowball Derby.

In addition to the new features that Speed51.com has already rolled out and will continue to roll out, Speed51.com will feature tons of stories about many of the personalities and competitors involved in every division of the event leading up to the Snowball Derby week.

“We at Speed51.com are thrilled to be back working the Bryants and everyone at Five Flags Speedway as the official news site of the Snowball Derby for the 16th year in a row,” said Bob Dillner, Speed51.com’s Executive Editor. “We will have tons of coverage on Speed51.com leading up to the big day. We will leave no stones unturned as we prepare for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby.”

Speed51.com became a part of the Snowball Derby lore in 2001 when it covered the events through stories and photo galleries. Since then, 51 has grown to bring fans unable to attend the short track spectacle closer to the action with live Trackside Now updates, video packages, unique photography and more. The coverage has grown into a partnership that has made Speed51.com the “Official News Website of the Snowball Derby” for the 16th straight year.

51’s coverage will also be an enhancement to the at-track experience with access to all of its coverage available on mobile devices and more. Fans will be able to capture all the action through the Speed51 App (available through the Apple App Store and for Android devices through Google Play).

The 50th Annual Snowball Derby will kick off on Wednesday, November 29 with racing for the first time in event history on a Wednesday night. The Pure Stock division will be in action for a 50-lap feature prior to the annual Green Flag Pit Party and all-important qualifying draw for Late Model drivers.

Late Models will hit the track for the first time on Thursday, November 30 prior to 50-lap features for the Sportsman and Outlaw Stock divisions later that night.

Friday, December 1 is the most intense day in all of short track racing. It’s qualifying day for the Snowball Derby. Also on Friday night, the Modifieds will get their spotlight as they do battle for 75 laps to crown their Snowball Derby champion.

Saturday, December 2 is Allen Turner Snowflake 100 race day. Qualifying for the Snowflake 100 will begin at 2 p.m. CT. A 50-lap last chance race for the Snowflake 100 will immediately follow qualifying. The 50-lap last chance race for the Snowball Derby will also be held on Saturday evening at the conclusion of the last chance race for the Snowflake 100.

The green flag for the Allen Turner Snowflake 100 will wave at 7 p.m. Also on Saturday night, the Pro Trucks will race for 50 laps to decide who takes their Snowball Derby victory.

Sunday, December 3 is the biggest day of the year in short track racing. It’s race day for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby. Pre-race festivities will begin at Noon CT. The class photo for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby will be taken on the frontstretch at 12:30. Driver introductions will follow at 1:15 p.m. The green flag for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby will wave at 2 p.m.

More information on the 50th Annual Snowball Derby can be found by visiting www.snowballderby.com and www.5flagsspeedway.com.

