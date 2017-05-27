Speed Central: Valenti Modified Racing Series at Lee (NH)

Feature Notebook:
Pre-Feature Notebook:
-Woody Pitkat is in Indiana supporting Bobby Santos in the Little 500.
-George Sherman was unable to make it to Lee with metal in the oil.
Starting Lineup:
Heat Race Results:
Heat Race Lineups:
Heat One
|1
|06
|Les Hinckley
|2
|14
|Dana Smith
|3
|81
|Josh Cantera
|4
|23
|Mike Douglas, Jr
|5
|48
|Jon Kievman
|6
|12X
|Rob Richardi
|7
|75
|Carl Pasteryak
|8
|66NH
|Andy Shaw
Heat Two
|1
|17
|Donnie Lashua
|2
|83
|Mike Willis, Jr
|3
|4
|Jeff Gallup
|4
|77
|Matt Mead
|5
|99
|Richard Savary
|6
|6
|Sam Rameau
|7
|69
|Jimmy Dolan
|8
|47
|Dylan Rock
Heat Three
|1
|12
|Todd Annarummo
|2
|85
|Jeff Rocco
|3
|50
|Carl Medeiros, Jr.
|4
|92
|Anthony Nocella
|5
|16
|Colbey Fournier
|6
|35
|Andrew Molleur
|7
|76
|Dennis Perry
Car Count: 23 Valenti Modifieds
Entry List:
|06
|Les Hinckley
|4
|Jeff Gallup
|6
|Sam Rameau
|12
|Todd Annarummo
|12X
|Rob Richardi
|14
|Dana Smith
|16
|Colbey Fournier
|17
|Donnie Lashua
|23
|Mike Douglas, Jr
|35
|Andrew Molleur
|47
|Dylan Rock
|48
|Jon Kievman
|50
|Carl Medeiros, Jr.
|66NH
|Andy Shaw
|69
|Jimmy Dolan
|75
|Carl Pasteryak
|76
|Dennis Perry
|77
|Matt Mead
|81
|Josh Cantera
|83
|Mike Willis
|85
|Jeff Rocco
|92
|Anthony Nocella
|99
|Richard Savary
Qualifying Format:
Three 25-lap heats, $500 to win.
Event Schedule:
Heats 2:30
Features: 4:00
Who to Watch For:
Anthony Nocella won the season opener at Stafford Motor Speedway. Les Hinckley, Mike Willis, Jr., and Jeff Rocco are also expected to be contenders.
Title Fight:
Anthony Nocella leads the points after Stafford.
The Track:
Lee USA Speedway (3/8 mile), Lee, NH
Weather:
Mostly cloudy, 70 degrees
Next Series Race:
June 17, Speedway 51, Groveton, NH
What Won the Race:
The Finish:
The Skinny:
Winning Quote:
Winning Crew Chief:
Winning Chassis:
Winning Shocks:
Winning Engine:
On the Move:
Biggest Loser:
