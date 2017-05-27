LOG IN
Speed Central: Valenti Modified Racing Series at Lee (NH)

Valenti Modified Racing Series – Lee USA Speedway (NH) – 5/27/17

Last updated: May 27, 2017 at 14:37 pm
(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Full pit area. (Speed51.com photo)

Feature Notebook:

 

Pre-Feature Notebook: 

-Woody Pitkat is in Indiana supporting Bobby Santos in the Little 500.

-George Sherman was unable to make it to Lee with metal in the oil.

 

Starting Lineup:

 

Heat Race Results:

 

Heat Race Lineups:

Heat One

1 06 Les Hinckley
2 14 Dana Smith
3 81 Josh Cantera
4 23 Mike Douglas, Jr
5 48 Jon Kievman
6 12X Rob Richardi
7 75 Carl Pasteryak
8 66NH Andy Shaw

 

Heat Two

1 17 Donnie Lashua
2 83 Mike Willis, Jr
3 4 Jeff Gallup
4 77 Matt Mead
5 99 Richard Savary
6 6 Sam Rameau
7 69 Jimmy Dolan
8 47 Dylan Rock

 

Heat Three

1 12 Todd Annarummo
2 85 Jeff Rocco
3 50 Carl Medeiros, Jr.
4 92 Anthony Nocella
5 16 Colbey Fournier
6 35 Andrew Molleur
7 76 Dennis Perry

 

 

Car Count: 23 Valenti Modifieds

 

Entry List: 

06 Les Hinckley
4 Jeff Gallup
6 Sam Rameau
12 Todd Annarummo
12X Rob Richardi
14 Dana Smith
16 Colbey Fournier
17 Donnie Lashua
23 Mike Douglas, Jr
35 Andrew Molleur
47 Dylan Rock
48 Jon Kievman
50 Carl Medeiros, Jr.
66NH Andy Shaw
69 Jimmy Dolan
75 Carl Pasteryak
76 Dennis Perry
77 Matt Mead
81 Josh Cantera
83 Mike Willis
85 Jeff Rocco
92 Anthony Nocella
99 Richard Savary

 

 

Qualifying Format: 

Three 25-lap heats, $500 to win.

 

Event Schedule: 

Heats 2:30

Features: 4:00

 

Who to Watch For:

Anthony Nocella won the season opener at Stafford Motor Speedway. Les Hinckley, Mike Willis, Jr., and Jeff Rocco are also expected to be contenders.

 

Title Fight:

Anthony Nocella leads the points after Stafford.

 

The Track:

Lee USA Speedway (3/8 mile), Lee, NH

 

Weather:

Mostly cloudy, 70 degrees

 

Next Series Race:

June 17, Speedway 51, Groveton, NH

 

What Won the Race:

 

The Finish: 

 

The Skinny: 

 

Winning Quote:

 

Winning Crew Chief: 

 

Winning Chassis: 

 

Winning Shocks: 

 

Winning Engine: 

 

On the Move:

 

Biggest Loser:

 
Presenting Partner