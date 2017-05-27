Speed Central: Valenti Modified Racing Series at Lee (NH)

Valenti Modified Racing Series – Lee USA Speedway (NH) – 5/27/17 Last updated: May 27, 2017 at 14:37 pm

(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)



Feature Notebook:

Pre-Feature Notebook:

-Woody Pitkat is in Indiana supporting Bobby Santos in the Little 500.

-George Sherman was unable to make it to Lee with metal in the oil.

Starting Lineup:

Heat Race Results:

Heat Race Lineups:

Heat One

1 06 Les Hinckley 2 14 Dana Smith 3 81 Josh Cantera 4 23 Mike Douglas, Jr 5 48 Jon Kievman 6 12X Rob Richardi 7 75 Carl Pasteryak 8 66NH Andy Shaw

Heat Two

1 17 Donnie Lashua 2 83 Mike Willis, Jr 3 4 Jeff Gallup 4 77 Matt Mead 5 99 Richard Savary 6 6 Sam Rameau 7 69 Jimmy Dolan 8 47 Dylan Rock

Heat Three

1 12 Todd Annarummo 2 85 Jeff Rocco 3 50 Carl Medeiros, Jr. 4 92 Anthony Nocella 5 16 Colbey Fournier 6 35 Andrew Molleur 7 76 Dennis Perry

Car Count: 23 Valenti Modifieds

Entry List:

06 Les Hinckley 4 Jeff Gallup 6 Sam Rameau 12 Todd Annarummo 12X Rob Richardi 14 Dana Smith 16 Colbey Fournier 17 Donnie Lashua 23 Mike Douglas, Jr 35 Andrew Molleur 47 Dylan Rock 48 Jon Kievman 50 Carl Medeiros, Jr. 66NH Andy Shaw 69 Jimmy Dolan 75 Carl Pasteryak 76 Dennis Perry 77 Matt Mead 81 Josh Cantera 83 Mike Willis 85 Jeff Rocco 92 Anthony Nocella 99 Richard Savary

Qualifying Format:

Three 25-lap heats, $500 to win.

Event Schedule:

Heats 2:30

Features: 4:00

Who to Watch For:

Anthony Nocella won the season opener at Stafford Motor Speedway. Les Hinckley, Mike Willis, Jr., and Jeff Rocco are also expected to be contenders.

Title Fight:

Anthony Nocella leads the points after Stafford.

The Track:

Lee USA Speedway (3/8 mile), Lee, NH

Weather:

Mostly cloudy, 70 degrees

Next Series Race:

June 17, Speedway 51, Groveton, NH

What Won the Race:

The Finish:

The Skinny:

Winning Quote:

Winning Crew Chief:

Winning Chassis:

Winning Shocks:

Winning Engine:

On the Move:

Biggest Loser: