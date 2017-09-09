Speed Central: Star Classic – ISMA & GSPSS at Star (NH)

What Won the Race:
GSPSS – Joe Squeglia took over the lead from Derek Griffith early on and held off John Peters late to win the 100-lap Granite State Pro Stock Series race.
ISMA – Dave Shullick, Jr. took the lead as Jon McKennedy struggled getting by lapped traffic with less than 25 laps to go and pulled away to win his second Star Classic.
GSPSS Finish:
|1
|03
|Joe Squeglia
|2
|51
|John Peters
|3
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|4
|1X
|Todd Stone
|5
|72
|Scott MacMichael
|6
|09
|Mike Mitchell
|7
|39
|Nick Lascoula
|8
|00
|Jimmy Renfrew, Jr.
|9
|21
|Josh King
|10
|7
|Cory Casagrande
|11
|44
|Rusty Poland
|12
|29
|Barry Gray
|13
|08
|Mike O’Sullivan
|14
|43
|Devin O’Connell
|15
|46
|Jake Vanada
|16
|1J
|Jeff Jolly
|17
|18
|Mike Scorzelli
|18
|32
|Nick Jenkins
|19
|4
|Tommy O’Sullivan
|20
|32M
|Stephen Murphy
|21
|42
|Brad Babb
ISMA Finish:
|1
|95
|Dave Shullick, Jr.
|2
|21
|Jon McKennedy
|3
|97
|Tim Jedrzejek
|4
|05
|Jeff Abold
|5
|25
|Dan Bowes
|6
|9
|Russ Wood
|7
|11
|Chris Perley
|8
|96
|Otto Sitterly
|9
|15
|Michael Muldoon
|10
|52
|Dave Danzer
|11
|22
|Mike McVetta
|12
|49
|Moe Lilje
|13
|55
|Mike Netishen
|14
|00
|Joe Gosek
|15
|51
|Dave Duggan
|16
|70
|Joey Payne
|17
|0
|Tim Snyder
|18
|78
|Mark Sammut
|19
|19
|Trent Stephens
The Skinny:
GSPSS – John Peters and Derek Griffith led the field to the green flag before battling side-by-side for the lead for a handful of laps. Griffith eventually took over the top spot, but a hard-charging Joe Squeglia grabbed the lead as the race closed in on the halfway mark. After a late-race restart, Squeglia had to hold off Peters in the closing laps to score the win.
ISMA – Mike Muldoon started from the pole position and led the early laps of the 150-lap race until Jon McKennedy took over the top spot. McKennedy seemed to have the dominant car until a late caution put Dave Shullick, Jr. on his rear bumper. As they worked lapped traffic just a few laps later, Shullick found his way by McKennedy and pulled away to the checkered flag.
Winning Quote:
GSPSS – “To be that fast and not finish it off would have been tough, so I’m glad we were able to finish it off for those guys.” – Joe Squeglia, Jr.
ISMA – “On my own I was pretty tight, but in traffic it was pretty drivable. That’s where I think I won the race today.” – Dave Shullick, Jr.
On the Move:
GSPSS – Fourteen-year-old Jimmy Renfrew, Jr. started 18th and charged to an eighth-place finish, a gain of 10 spots.
ISMA – In his first start in nearly three year, hall-of-famer Russ Wood started 19th and charged to finish sixth, a gain of 13 spots.
Biggest Loser:
GSPSS – Tommy O’Sullivan started sixth and retired early to finish 19th, a loss of 13 positions.
ISMA – Trent Stephens started sixth but made hard contact with the turn three wall while racing in the top 10. He was transported to a nearby hospital and finished 19th, a loss of 13 positions.
Feature Notebook:
-Dave Shullick, Jr. joins Bentley Warren as the only driver to win both the Oswego Supernationals and the Star Classic.
Pre-Feature Notebook:
-Otto Sitterly is driving a team car to Dave Shullick, Jr. for tonight’s race.
-Defending Star Classic winner Moe Lilje is behind the wheel of the No. 49 car tonight.
-“The Jerzey Jet” Joey Payne is behind the wheel of Dave McKnight’s No. 70.
-Brad Babb will be pulling double duty driving a 350 Supermodified and Granite State Pro Stock.
-Kulwicki Driver Development Program driver John Peters will lead the field to green for the 100-lap GSPSS feature.
ISMA Starting Lineup:
|1
|15
|Michael Muldoon
|2
|25
|Dan Bowes
|3
|11
|Chris Perley
|4
|21
|Jon McKennedy
|5
|22
|Mike McVetta
|6
|19
|Trent Stephens
|7
|97
|Tim Jedrzejek
|8
|78
|Mark Sammut
|9
|52
|Dave Danzer
|10
|95
|Dave Shullick, Jr.
|11
|05
|Jeff Abold
|12
|96
|Otto Sitterly
|13
|00
|Joe Gosek
|14
|49
|Moe Lilje
|15
|51
|Dave Duggan
|16
|70
|Joey Payne
|17
|55
|Mike Netishen
|18
|0
|Tim Snyder
|19
|9
|Russ Wood
GSPSS Starting Lineup:
|1
|51
|John Peters
|2
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|3
|03
|Joe Squeglia
|4
|29
|Barry Gray
|5
|72
|Scott MacMichael
|6
|4
|Tommy O’Sullivan
|7
|39
|Nick Lascoula
|8
|44
|Rusty Poland
|9
|1X
|Todd Stone
|10
|46
|Jake Vanada
|11
|21
|Josh King
|12
|43
|Devin O’Connell
|13
|42
|Steve Pailler
|14
|32
|Nick Jenkins
|15
|08
|Mike O’Sullivan
|16
|7
|Cory Casagrande
|17
|1J
|Jeff Jolly
|18
|00
|Jimmy Renfrew, Jr.
ISMA Time Trial Results:
|1
|95
|Dave Shullick, Jr.
|11.234
|2
|19
|Trent Stephens
|11.378
|3
|25
|Jeremy Davis
|11.428
|4
|21
|Jon McKennedy
|11.476
|5
|05
|Jeff Abold
|11.491
|6
|97
|Tim Jedrzejek
|11.519
|7
|22
|Mike McVetta
|11.605
|8
|9
|Russ Wood
|11.624
|9
|11
|Chris Perley
|11.640
|10
|15
|Michael Muldoon
|11.643
|11
|78
|Mark Sammut
|11.651
|12
|96
|Otto Sitterly
|11.687
|13
|52
|Dave Danzer
|11.829
|14
|00
|Joe Gosek
|11.878
|15
|49
|Moe Lilje
|11.912
|16
|51
|Dave Duggan
|11.982
|17
|70
|Joey Payne
|11.983
|18
|55
|Mike Netishen
|12.128
|19
|0
|Tim Snyder
|12.195
GSPSS Heat Race Results:
Heat 1
|1
|03
|Joe Squeglia
|2
|51
|John Peters
|3
|72
|Scott MacMichael
|4
|39
|Nick Lascoula
|5
|1X
|Todd Stone
|6
|21
|Josh King
|7
|42
|Steve Pailler
|8
|08
|Mike O’Sullivan
|9
|1J
|Jeff Jolly
Heat 2
|1
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|2
|29
|Barry Gray
|3
|4
|Tommy O’Sullivan
|4
|44
|Rusty Poland
|5
|46
|Jake Vanada
|6
|43
|Devin O’Connell
|7
|32
|Nick Jenkins
|8
|7
|Cory Casagrande
|9
|00
|Jimmy Renfrew, Jr.
Car Count: 18 ISMA Supermodifieds; 20 Granite State Pro Stocks.
ISMA Entry List:
|00
|Joe Gosek
|0
|Tim Snyder
|05
|Jeff Abold
|11
|Chris Perley
|15
|Michael Muldoon
|19
|Trent Stephens
|21
|Jon McKennedy
|22
|Mike McVetta
|25
|Dan Bowes
|49
|Moe Lilje
|51
|Dave Duggan
|52
|Dave Danzer
|55
|Mike Netishen
|70
|Joey Payne
|78
|Mark Sammut
|95
|Dave Shullick, Jr.
|96
|Otto Sitterly
|97
|Tim Jedrzejek
GSPSS Entry List:
|00
|Jimmy Renfrew, Jr.
|1J
|Jeff Jolly
|1X
|Todd Stone
|03
|Joe Squeglia
|4
|Tommy O’Sullivan
|7
|Cory Casagrande
|08
|Mike O’Sullivan
|09
|Mike Mitchell
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|18
|Mike Scorzelli
|21
|Josh King
|29
|Barry Gray
|32
|Nick Jenkins
|39
|Nick Lascoula
|42
|Steve Pailler
|43
|Devin O’Connell
|44
|Rusty Poland
|46
|Jake Vanada
|51
|John Peters
|72
|Scot MacMichael
Qualifying Format: The ISMA Supermodifieds will time trial and use a 12-car invert to set the field. On Friday night, the Granite State Pro Stock Series competed in two heats to set their lineup.
Event Schedule: 350 Supermodified time trials begin at 4:10 p.m. to kick off racing action. ISMA time trials will follow before racing begins at 5 p.m. There will be a 350 Supermodified Dash for Cash leading into features for the Strictly Stocks (25 laps), Roadrunners (25 laps), 350s (50 laps), Granite State Pro Stock Series (100 laps) and ISMA Supermodifieds (150 laps).
Who to Watch For: Jon McKennedy is always tough to beat at Star, whether it be in a Supermodified or Tour-type Modified. Dave Shullick, Jr. also shouldn’t be ignored, as “The Shoe 2” is fast everywhere he goes.
On the Granite State Pro Stock Series front, keep an eye on 2015 series champion Derek Griffith, Jr. and defending race winner Joe Squeglia, Jr.
Title Fight: Jon McKennedy leads Timmy Jedrzejek by seven markers in the ISMA standings. Mike O’Sullivan sits at the top of the Granite State Pro Stock Series standings.
The Track: Star Speedway is a 1/4-mile bullring located in Epping, NH.
Weather: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 70s.
Next Series Race: The ISMA Supermodifieds will end their 2017 season at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on October 15. The Granite State Pro Stock Series will also head off to Thompson on October 13 for the penultimate event of their season.
