Speed Central: Star Classic – ISMA & GSPSS at Star (NH)

Star Classic – ISMA & Granite State Pro Stock Series – Star Speedway (NH) – 9/9/17

Last updated: September 9, 2017 at 23:18 pm
(Updated throughout the day – Be sure to refresh this page frequently)

Dave Shullick, Jr. celebrates his second Star Classic win. (Speed51.com photo)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

What Won the Race:

GSPSS – Joe Squeglia took over the lead from Derek Griffith early on and held off John Peters late to win the 100-lap Granite State Pro Stock Series race. 

ISMA – Dave Shullick, Jr. took the lead as Jon McKennedy struggled getting by lapped traffic with less than 25 laps to go and pulled away to win his second Star Classic.

 

GSPSS Finish: 

1 03 Joe Squeglia
2 51 John Peters
3 12G Derek Griffith
4 1X Todd Stone
5 72 Scott MacMichael
6 09 Mike Mitchell
7 39 Nick Lascoula
8 00 Jimmy Renfrew, Jr.
9 21 Josh King
10 7 Cory Casagrande
11 44 Rusty Poland
12 29 Barry Gray
13 08 Mike O’Sullivan
14 43 Devin O’Connell
15 46 Jake Vanada
16 1J Jeff Jolly
17 18 Mike Scorzelli
18 32 Nick Jenkins
19 4 Tommy O’Sullivan
20 32M Stephen Murphy
21 42 Brad Babb

 

ISMA Finish: 

1 95 Dave Shullick, Jr.
2 21 Jon McKennedy
3 97 Tim Jedrzejek
4 05 Jeff Abold
5 25 Dan Bowes
6 9 Russ Wood
7 11 Chris Perley
8 96 Otto Sitterly
9 15 Michael Muldoon
10 52 Dave Danzer
11 22 Mike McVetta
12 49 Moe Lilje
13 55 Mike Netishen
14 00 Joe Gosek
15 51 Dave Duggan
16 70 Joey Payne
17 0 Tim Snyder
18 78 Mark Sammut
19 19 Trent Stephens

 

The Skinny:

GSPSS – John Peters and Derek Griffith led the field to the green flag before battling side-by-side for the lead for a handful of laps.  Griffith eventually took over the top spot, but a hard-charging Joe Squeglia grabbed the lead as the race closed in on the halfway mark.  After a late-race restart, Squeglia had to hold off Peters in the closing laps to score the win.

ISMA – Mike Muldoon started from the pole position and led the early laps of the 150-lap race until Jon McKennedy took over the top spot.  McKennedy seemed to have the dominant car until a late caution put Dave Shullick, Jr. on his rear bumper. As they worked lapped traffic just a few laps later, Shullick found his way by McKennedy and pulled away to the checkered flag.

 

Winning Quote: 

GSPSS – “To be that fast and not finish it off would have been tough, so I’m glad we were able to finish it off for those guys.” – Joe Squeglia, Jr.

ISMA – “On my own I was pretty tight, but in traffic it was pretty drivable.  That’s where I think I won the race today.” – Dave Shullick, Jr.

 

On the Move:

GSPSS – Fourteen-year-old Jimmy Renfrew, Jr. started 18th and charged to an eighth-place finish, a gain of 10 spots.

ISMA – In his first start in nearly three year, hall-of-famer Russ Wood started 19th and charged to finish sixth, a gain of 13 spots.

 

Biggest Loser:

GSPSS – Tommy O’Sullivan started sixth and retired early to finish 19th, a loss of 13 positions.

ISMA – Trent Stephens started sixth but made hard contact with the turn three wall while racing in the top 10. He was transported to a nearby hospital and finished 19th, a loss of 13 positions.

 

Feature Notebook:

-Dave Shullick, Jr. joins Bentley Warren as the only driver to win both the Oswego Supernationals and the Star Classic.

 

Pre-Feature Notebook: 

-Otto Sitterly is driving a team car to Dave Shullick, Jr. for tonight’s race.

-Defending Star Classic winner Moe Lilje is behind the wheel of the No. 49 car tonight.

-“The Jerzey Jet” Joey Payne is behind the wheel of Dave McKnight’s No. 70.

-Brad Babb will be pulling double duty driving a 350 Supermodified and Granite State Pro Stock.

-Kulwicki Driver Development Program driver John Peters will lead the field to green for the 100-lap GSPSS feature.

 

ISMA Starting Lineup:

1 15 Michael Muldoon
2 25 Dan Bowes
3 11 Chris Perley
4 21 Jon McKennedy
5 22 Mike McVetta
6 19 Trent Stephens
7 97 Tim Jedrzejek
8 78 Mark Sammut
9 52 Dave Danzer
10 95 Dave Shullick, Jr.
11 05 Jeff Abold
12 96 Otto Sitterly
13 00 Joe Gosek
14 49 Moe Lilje
15 51 Dave Duggan
16 70 Joey Payne
17 55 Mike Netishen
18 0 Tim Snyder
19 9 Russ Wood

 

GSPSS Starting Lineup:

1 51 John Peters
2 12G Derek Griffith
3 03 Joe Squeglia
4 29 Barry Gray
5 72 Scott MacMichael
6 4 Tommy O’Sullivan
7 39 Nick Lascoula
8 44 Rusty Poland
9 1X Todd Stone
10 46 Jake Vanada
11 21 Josh King
12 43 Devin O’Connell
13 42 Steve Pailler
14 32 Nick Jenkins
15 08 Mike O’Sullivan
16 7 Cory Casagrande
17 1J Jeff Jolly
18 00 Jimmy Renfrew, Jr.

 

ISMA Time Trial Results: 

1 95 Dave Shullick, Jr. 11.234
2 19 Trent Stephens 11.378
3 25 Jeremy Davis 11.428
4 21 Jon McKennedy 11.476
5 05 Jeff Abold 11.491
6 97 Tim Jedrzejek 11.519
7 22 Mike McVetta 11.605
8 9 Russ Wood 11.624
9 11 Chris Perley 11.640
10 15 Michael Muldoon 11.643
11 78 Mark Sammut 11.651
12 96 Otto Sitterly 11.687
13 52 Dave Danzer 11.829
14 00 Joe Gosek 11.878
15 49 Moe Lilje 11.912
16 51 Dave Duggan 11.982
17 70 Joey Payne 11.983
18 55 Mike Netishen 12.128
19 0 Tim Snyder 12.195

 

GSPSS Heat Race Results: 

Heat 1

1 03 Joe Squeglia
2 51 John Peters
3 72 Scott MacMichael
4 39 Nick Lascoula
5 1X Todd Stone
6 21 Josh King
7 42 Steve Pailler
8 08 Mike O’Sullivan
9 1J Jeff Jolly

 

Heat 2

1 12G Derek Griffith
2 29 Barry Gray
3 4 Tommy O’Sullivan
4 44 Rusty Poland
5 46 Jake Vanada
6 43 Devin O’Connell
7 32 Nick Jenkins
8 7 Cory Casagrande
9 00 Jimmy Renfrew, Jr.

 

Car Count: 18 ISMA Supermodifieds; 20 Granite State Pro Stocks.

 

ISMA Entry List: 

00 Joe Gosek
0 Tim Snyder
05 Jeff Abold
11 Chris Perley
15 Michael Muldoon
19 Trent Stephens
21 Jon McKennedy
22 Mike McVetta
25 Dan Bowes
49 Moe Lilje
51 Dave Duggan
52 Dave Danzer
55 Mike Netishen
70 Joey Payne
78 Mark Sammut
95 Dave Shullick, Jr.
96 Otto Sitterly
97 Tim Jedrzejek

 

GSPSS Entry List: 

00 Jimmy Renfrew, Jr.
1J Jeff Jolly
1X Todd Stone
03 Joe Squeglia
4 Tommy O’Sullivan
7 Cory Casagrande
08 Mike O’Sullivan
09 Mike Mitchell
12G Derek Griffith
18 Mike Scorzelli
21 Josh King
29 Barry Gray
32 Nick Jenkins
39 Nick Lascoula
42 Steve Pailler
43 Devin O’Connell
44 Rusty Poland
46 Jake Vanada
51 John Peters
72 Scot MacMichael

 

Qualifying Format: The ISMA Supermodifieds will time trial and use a 12-car invert to set the field. On Friday night, the Granite State Pro Stock Series competed in two heats to set their lineup.

 

Event Schedule: 350 Supermodified time trials begin at 4:10 p.m. to kick off racing action. ISMA time trials will follow before racing begins at 5 p.m. There will be a 350 Supermodified Dash for Cash leading into features for the Strictly Stocks (25 laps), Roadrunners (25 laps), 350s (50 laps), Granite State Pro Stock Series (100 laps) and ISMA Supermodifieds (150 laps).

 

Who to Watch For: Jon McKennedy is always tough to beat at Star, whether it be in a Supermodified or Tour-type Modified. Dave Shullick, Jr. also shouldn’t be ignored, as “The Shoe 2” is fast everywhere he goes.

 

On the Granite State Pro Stock Series front, keep an eye on 2015 series champion Derek Griffith, Jr. and defending race winner Joe Squeglia, Jr.

 

Title Fight: Jon McKennedy leads Timmy Jedrzejek by seven markers in the ISMA standings. Mike O’Sullivan sits at the top of the Granite State Pro Stock Series standings.

 

The Track: Star Speedway is a 1/4-mile bullring located in Epping, NH.

 

Weather: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 70s.

 

Next Series Race: The ISMA Supermodifieds will end their 2017 season at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on October 15. The Granite State Pro Stock Series will also head off to Thompson on October 13 for the penultimate event of their season.
